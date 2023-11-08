Max Is Ending Certain Perks for Ad-Free Subscribers
Legacy ad-free Max subscribers will lose two benefits in December.
Max, formerly known as HBO Max, will discontinue certain perks for legacy subscribers to its ad-free plan on December 5, according to media reports.
Legacy ad-free subscribers to Max will lose two perks — 4K streaming and the ability to stream on three devices at once — but their monthly price will remain at $15.99, according to a November 2 report in The Verge.
Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Max, declined a Kiplinger request for comment.
After the service change, these subscribers will be limited to high-definition (HD) 1080p quality and to streaming on only two devices at once. However, subscribers can keep their existing perks by upgrading to the “Ultimate Ad-Free” plan for $19.99 per month, which allows for streaming on four devices at once, the Verge said.
There will be no changes to downloads as both legacy and ad-free subscribers are given up to 30 downloads to watch on the go, the Verge said. Ultimate subscribers are given up to 100 downloads.
In an April 12 statement announcing the launch of Max, Warner Bros. Discovery said that HBO Max subscribers would have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following the Max Streaming Service debut on May 23.
The changes come less than a year after those legacy subscribers saw their monthly rate increase to $15.99, from $14.99. Warner Bros. Discovery said at that time that this would allow it to “continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” according to The Verge.
A new deal in streaming
As prices and perks continue to change at streaming platforms, at least one new streaming service has entered the market with a free offering. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched NASA+, an ad-free and family friendly service that puts “space on demand and at your fingertips,” NASA said.
There are several ways to save on streaming. For ideas, tips and tricks, check out Kiplinger’s report on how to save on streaming services and find streaming deals.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
