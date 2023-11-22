HBO's Black Friday Sale: Save 70% off Max

It’s not very often you get a great deal on a streaming service like HBO's Max, but you’re in luck. For Black Friday, the streaming service now costs only $2.99 per month for six months (regular price is $9.99 per month).

That’s a savings of $42, or 70% off of Max’s ad-supported plan for half a year of streaming some great shows, such as Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The Gilded Age, Big Little Lies, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Max also has a variety of movies, including The Batman, The Menu, Don't Worry Darling, Meg Two, Avatar, Blade, Fast and Furious 7, Dune, The Flash, and coming soon, Barbie.

Plus, for a limited time, get Max’s Sports Add-On for free, including live games and matches from the NBA, NHL, NCAA March Madness, MLB™, and U.S. Soccer with the B/R Sports Add-On.

The Black Friday deal is $2.99 per month (for six months) for Max with ads and free Sports Add-On. It allows for streaming on two devices at once and is available in HD. Max's ad-free plan is $15.99 per month. IT also includes the B/R Sports Add-On for free, allows for streaming on two devices at once and is available in HD. The Ad-Free plan also allows for 30 downloads. The third option is what Max calls the "Ultimate Ad-Free" plan for $19.99 per month. The plan includes streaming on four devices at once, 4K Ultra HD video quality, and 100 downloads.

But hurry! This deal won’t last forever. In fact, this offer ends November 27 at 11:59 pm EST. At such a low price, you can even wrap up a subscription for yourself without feeling guilty.