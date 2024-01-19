Your Fubo Streaming Subscription Is Going Up

Following what's become an industry-wide trend, streaming service Fubo has raised prices, once again.

Effective beginning January 10, most of the television streaming service's subscription plans will rise by $5/month. This puts Fubo's monthly rates at:

$79.99 for the Pro plan

$89.99 for the Elite

$99.99 for the Premier

$104.99 for the Ultimate

This list price does not include taxes and fees, and Ultimate plans, the most expensive offering, will not be available to new subscribers, Fubo said.

In addition, users with the service’s regional sports network and/or STARZ add-on will see those fees go up by $1/month. Current subscribers who joined before or after January 10 will see the change reflected on their next billing cycle on or after February 1.

The move is the latest in a string of increases at Fubo over the past few years. In January 2023 , Fubo also boosted prices by $5, raising its Pro plan from $64.99 to $75.99 and its Elite plan from $79.99 to $84.99. And that’s up $5 from its pricing in 2020 .

On its website, Fubo says that users were sent emails noting the change and suggested that they check spam or junk folders for the message.

In an email to Kiplinger, a spokesperson attributed the increase to rising costs from its programming partners.

Unlimited DVR recordings now available

But it’s not all bad news. While prices have increased, so have the features, including unlimited DVR recordings.

“In 2023, we added more than 70 sports, news and entertainment channels to our base package — including 10 new radio channels — with more on the way,” according to the company's website. "In the coming months, we’ll update your Cloud DVR to include unlimited hours, meaning you’ll no longer need to worry about managing your recordings.”

Spectrum, Comcast, Apple TV

The list is growing for cable providers and streamers that have raised prices recently. These include Spectrum, which increased the cost of its cable boxes earlier this month, and cable giant Comcast, which announced plans in December for subscription rate increases. In October, Apple announced increases for its Apple TV Plus service, the second one in a one-year span.

Last year was, in fact, marked by streaming service price increases. Apple, Discovery , Disney+ , Hulu and Netflix all raised prices over the course of the year.

All this amid the struggle for companies to retain streaming service subscribers, who have a lot of services to choose from.

If you and your wallet are feeling overwhelmed by too many options for too much money, there are a number of ways to save on streaming and other television services. Many companies are beginning to offer bundles as a cost-saving way to attract customers.

There are also a number of free streaming services available and many limited-time free trial offers. Just don’t forget to cancel before the bill comes.