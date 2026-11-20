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Quick, which part of the U.S. gets natural disasters?
If you answered that hurricanes belong to Florida, wildfires to California and tornadoes to Kansas, congratulations, you have a perfectly good map of the situation before 1995. Now, fold it up and put it in the glove box next to the Thomas Guide.
That map is out of date. Like, ridiculously out of date, and our changing climate is loading the dice for bigger fires, heavier rain and longer heat waves, and it is doing it in places where you used to hear, "That doesn't happen here." Yes, that includes where you live.
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Check out some of the clips I've put on X and you'll see.
But don't take my word for it. Let's look at what has actually happened, followed by what you can do about it.
What we've been through recently
In January 2025, wildfires tore through Los Angeles, killing at least 29 people and destroying or damaging more than 14,000 structures. I know this one personally because hundreds of my office's clients lost their homes.
Scientists at World Weather Attribution found that a warming climate made the hot, dry, windy conditions behind those fires about 35% more likely. It was more like a tsunami fire than a wildfire.
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The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
In September 2024, Hurricane Helene came ashore in Florida. The worst of the flooding landed hundreds of miles north — in the mountains around Asheville, North Carolina. The storm led to the deaths of at least 250 people.
If you had asked folks in Asheville whether they lived in hurricane country, you know what they would have said. The same scientists found that Helene's rain was about 10% heavier because of climate change. What the heck is "heavier rain"?
This past July Fourth, Atlantic City tied its all-time high of 106 degrees, and Boston had back-to-back 100-degree days, its longest such streak on record, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Yes, Boston. As in Massachusetts.
Think you were spared because you live somewhere in between? NOAA says July 2026 was the hottest month recorded in the Lower 48 states (based on data since 1895). Chances are, you saw it in your electric bill.
You can't deny the pattern
Hurricanes and heat waves are older than the insurance business. But a changing climate makes the bad days hotter, wetter and more frequent, and your insurance company can read a thermometer just as well as you can.
More claims mean higher premiums for you and, in some neighborhoods, fewer companies willing to write you a policy at all. Your premium follows the risk, and the risk has moved onto your street.
You can't fix the weather, but you can adjust your coverage.
What to do
Call your agent or broker this week and ask one question: "If what happened in Asheville, Los Angeles or Atlantic City happened to me, what would my policy pay for, and what would it not?" Hopefully, you'll hear more than crickets.
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While you have them on the phone, ask about floods. Standard homeowners policies typically exclude flooding, and most people find that out after the water damage arrives.
The disaster map has changed. Make sure your coverage does, too.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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President, Susman Insurance Agency; President, Expert Witness Professionals; Radio Talk Show Host, Insurance Hour
Karl Susman is a veteran insurance agency principal, nationally engaged insurance expert witness and broadcast host who translates insurance from jargon to judgment. For more than three decades, he's helped consumers, courts and policymakers navigate coverage, claims and compliance. As Principal of Susman Insurance Agency, Karl works directly with households and businesses to compare options and make clear, defensible coverage decisions.