Amazon Prime Day Savings: The 20 Best Items to Splurge On
Score exclusive Amazon Prime Day savings on those big-ticket items you've been dreaming of.
If you're looking to treat yourself, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time. We've browsed Amazon for some of the best deals on high-cost products, so you can save while you splurge. Remember, deals are only for Amazon Prime members. Prime memberships cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year, but you can sign up for a 30-day trial to shop deals if you don't want to pay for a membership. Just make sure to cancel the trial before it renews.
Here are some of the best deals on high-end products we found across several categories. For a wider list of deals, check out our list of the 50 best Amazon Prime Day deals.
Electronics
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S95C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV. Now $1,497.99. Save 32%.
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Now $ $394.99. Save 28%.
- VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, 13 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, with Alexa. Now $474.98. Save 41%.
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold5 AI Phone, 256GB Unlocked Android Smartphone, Big 7.6” Screen. Now $1,149.99. Save 36%.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch. Now $699.99. Save 12%.
Clothing and accessories
- Tissot Men's Gentleman Auto Stainless Steel Dress Watch Brown. Now $396.99. Save 50%.
- Coach Women's Soft Tabby (Salt Stone/Black). Now $249.90. Save 44%.
- Citizen Eco-Drive Men's Sport Casual Brycen Watch, 3-Hand Date, Luminous, 43mm. Now $251.80. Save 15%.
- John Hardy Bracelet. Now $412.50. Save 25%.
- 14K Yellow Gold Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet. Now $1,919.99. Save 20%.
Home
- Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set. Now $299.99. Save 43%.
- De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System, Fully Automatic Machine Bean to Cup Espresso Cappuccino and Iced Coffee Maker. Now $549.95. Save 39%.
- SAMSUNG Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/Object Recognition, Intelligent Cleaning. Now $649.99. Save 50%.
- Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Blue. Now $399.99. Save 30%.
- Tuft & Needle Mint King Mattress. Now $1,396.50. Save 30%.
Miscellaneous
- Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Razor for Men. Now $326.79. Save 24%.
- Bio Bidet Discovery DLS Electric Bidet Toilet Seat. Now $594.00. Save 34%.
- Traeger Grills Pro 780 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFi and App Connectivity. Now $759.99. Save 24%.
- SwissGear Waderlust Pro Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Black, 3-Piece Set. Now $326.99. Save 40%.
- Jasion EB5 Plus Electric Bike. Now $497.60. Save 27%.
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.