Five Early Amazon Prime Deals We Love
Here's a look at five early Amazon Prime deals we love that are available ahead of the two-day Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Running from October 8 to 9, the Prime Big Deal Days event will offer up deals and discounts on thousands of items across pretty much any category you can think of — home décor, appliances, technology, clothing, food, etc. But you don’t have to wait until then to score great prices. Prime members can score exclusive and invite-only early Prime Day deals right now, days before the actual event.
However, with so many deals on so many products, it can be overwhelming trying to find what you actually need. So to help you get an idea of what’s available, we took a look on Amazon and picked out five deals we love that are available currently, ranging from 20% off all the way to 60% off.
Early Amazon Prime deals we love
Here are five early Amazon Prime deals we love. To shop even more products currently on sale, check out our full list of best Amazon Prime Day early deals.
- 1. Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum, Silver/Nickel 36% off — was $469.99, now $299.99.
- 2. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds 20% off — was $249.00, now $199.00.
- 3. Ring Battery Doorbell Plus 33% off — was $149.99, now $99.99.
- 4. Ninja Blender Mega Kitchen System 40% off — was $199.99, now $119.99.
- 5. VEWIOR Air Purifier for Large Rooms up to 600 sq. ft 60% off — was $99.99, now $39.99.
Prime membership
If you’re not yet a member, you still have time to join before the big event. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and benefits include same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery options, as well as exclusive Prime member deals, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos and more.
And if you don’t want to commit to the membership price, there's a way you can still shop the thousands of deals offered on Prime Big Deal Days. All you have to do is sign up for a 30-day free trial, shop the sale and then cancel before you're charged the standard membership price.
Before you buy, you may want to compare prices between Amazon and Walmart, which is also hosting a deal event running from October 8 to 13 this year. Check out our article on Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Deals to decide which is better.
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
