Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Running from October 8 to 9, the Prime Big Deal Days event will offer up deals and discounts on thousands of items across pretty much any category you can think of — home décor, appliances, technology, clothing, food, etc. But you don’t have to wait until then to score great prices. Prime members can score exclusive and invite-only early Prime Day deals right now, days before the actual event.

However, with so many deals on so many products, it can be overwhelming trying to find what you actually need. So to help you get an idea of what’s available, we took a look on Amazon and picked out five deals we love that are available currently, ranging from 20% off all the way to 60% off.

Early Amazon Prime deals we love

Here are five early Amazon Prime deals we love. To shop even more products currently on sale, check out our full list of best Amazon Prime Day early deals.

Prime membership

If you’re not yet a member, you still have time to join before the big event. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and benefits include same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery options, as well as exclusive Prime member deals, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos and more.

And if you don’t want to commit to the membership price, there's a way you can still shop the thousands of deals offered on Prime Big Deal Days. All you have to do is sign up for a 30-day free trial, shop the sale and then cancel before you're charged the standard membership price.

Before you buy, you may want to compare prices between Amazon and Walmart, which is also hosting a deal event running from October 8 to 13 this year. Check out our article on Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Deals to decide which is better.