Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 for the Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now selling for the cheapest price ever, but you'll want to buy them soon. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is finally here, running from today, Oct. 8, through tomorrow, Oct. 9, offering up deals and discounts on various products, including furniture, appliances, everyday essentials, clothing and notably, tech.

Amazon is offering huge discounts on a variety of Apple products, including the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which are heavily discounted by 32%. Originally $249.00, you can now grab a pair for just $168.99 — $80 off. According to Tom's Guide, these are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds around, featuring a comfortable fit and excellent sound quality. So if you're looking for a replacement pair of headphones, or getting a head start on holiday shopping, these are a good option.

However, to score this impressive deal, and to shop the rest of Prime Day discounts you'll need to be a Prime member. Memberships cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Don't think Amazon Prime is worth it? Sign up for a 30-day free trial, shop the sale and then cancel your membership before it auto-renews.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds: 32% off — was $249.00, now $168.99. - Includes four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wide range of ear shapes - Active noise cancellation removes up to 2x more background noise - Improved sound and call quantity with Dolby Atmos spatial audio - Improved touch controls

Prime Day Apple deals

Here's a look at other Apple deals (and other popular tech deals) available during Prime Day.