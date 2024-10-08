Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 for the Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Prime Day
Score Apple AirPods Pro 2 for the lowest-ever price this Amazon Prime Day. Plus, shop for other Apple products on sale.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now selling for the cheapest price ever, but you'll want to buy them soon. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is finally here, running from today, Oct. 8, through tomorrow, Oct. 9, offering up deals and discounts on various products, including furniture, appliances, everyday essentials, clothing and notably, tech.
Amazon is offering huge discounts on a variety of Apple products, including the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which are heavily discounted by 32%. Originally $249.00, you can now grab a pair for just $168.99 — $80 off. According to Tom's Guide, these are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds around, featuring a comfortable fit and excellent sound quality. So if you're looking for a replacement pair of headphones, or getting a head start on holiday shopping, these are a good option.
However, to score this impressive deal, and to shop the rest of Prime Day discounts you'll need to be a Prime member. Memberships cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Don't think Amazon Prime is worth it? Sign up for a 30-day free trial, shop the sale and then cancel your membership before it auto-renews.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds: 32% off — was $249.00, now $168.99.
- Includes four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wide range of ear shapes
- Active noise cancellation removes up to 2x more background noise
- Improved sound and call quantity with Dolby Atmos spatial audio
- Improved touch controls
Prime Day Apple deals
Here's a look at other Apple deals (and other popular tech deals) available during Prime Day.
- Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 21% off — was $999.00, now $788.43
- Sony WH-1000XM4: 34% off — was $348.00, now $228.00
- Sony WH-1000XM5: 25% off — was $399.99, now $298.00
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad: 40% off — was $329.00, now $199.00
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 23% off — was $1,099.00, now $849.00
- PlayStation®5 console: 10% off — was $499.99, now $449.00
- LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block 71395 Building Kit: 15% off — was $25.99, now $22.08
- Apple AirPod Max: 28% off — was $549.00, now $394.99
- Apple iPad (10th Generation): 14% off — was $349.00, now $299.00
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 16”: 21% off — was $1,399.99, now $1,099.99
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
