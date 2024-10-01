50 Years Ago, Women Won Equal Access to Credit
Not that long ago, banks were requiring male cosigners. Equal access to credit helped women build financial independence.
As recently as 1974, banks were legally allowed to deny women credit or charge them higher interest if they failed to get a male cosigner. But that year, on Oct. 28, President Gerald Ford signed into law the Fair Credit Opportunity Act, giving women the right to open a credit card in their own name.
The act came after women complained they were denied credit for reasons other than income or credit history, according to The New York Times account of the Senate passage. Married women were denied credit regardless of their income and single women were denied loans or were given smaller amounts than single men with identical financial backgrounds, the newspaper reported.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, until then, “many banks required single, divorced or widowed women to bring a man along with them to cosign for a credit card, and some discounted the wages of women by as much as 50% when calculating their credit card limits.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Getting equal access to credit
Seeking to end these troubling practices, the law barred financial institutions from discriminating against borrowers based on sex or marital status.
The act was hugely consequential, enabling women to establish their own financial security and helping free them from circumstances of domestic violence, says Megan McCoy, assistant professor of personal financial planning at Kansas State University. “Financial abuse is rampant and this act helped curb some of the power that men once held over all women.”
The law was amended two years later to cover discrimination against borrowers based on religion, race, national origin, age and receipt of public assistance benefits. This meant lenders could consider only credit worthiness in loan decisions.
Lindsey Lewis, executive director and chair of the American College Center for Women in Financial Services, notes that women couldn’t open bank accounts on their own until the 1960s.
The Fair Credit Opportunity Act “truly gave us the freedom to be in control of our lives and not be controlled by others,” McCoy says. “I can't imagine being a woman today and not being able to buy my own home unless my dad or my brother or my husband said it was OK.”
McCoy says the law empowered women by “allowing us to start our own businesses, buy our own home, and even get student loans to further our education.”
She says the law also required creditors to report credit histories in both spouses' names on shared accounts, safeguarding women’s credit rights in cases of divorce or widowhood.
The passage of the law, she adds, “enabled greater participation of women in the economy, contributing to social and economic progress and fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.”
Waiting until 1988 for business protections
Yet, the act related only to personal lines of credit. Until the Women’s Business Ownership Act was signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, women in some states were still required to have male relative cosigners when they opened business lines of credit.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that’s right on the money.
Read More
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Elaine Silvestrini has worked for Kiplinger since 2021, serving as senior retirement editor since 2022. Before that, she had an extensive career as a newspaper and online journalist, primarily covering legal issues at the Tampa Tribune and the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey. In more recent years, she's written for several marketing, legal and financial websites, including Annuity.org and LegalExaminer.com, and the newsletters Auto Insurance Report and Property Insurance Report.
-
-
Which Type of Power of Attorney Is Right for You?
Durable or limited? How about springing or military? There are many more kinds of POAs than just medical or financial.
By Kelsey M. Simasko, Esq. Published
-
How Employers Can Ensure They're Paying All Employees Fairly
'Equal pay for equal work' has been the law since 1963, but pay gaps because of gender, race and other characteristics persist. How does a company get it right?
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Why Financial Literacy Starts at Home and School
Financial literacy is lower among women and young people. The right education in school can help level the playing field, but good money habits start at home.
By Janet Bodnar Published
-
Why You Should Expect a Lower Social Security COLA for 2025
Avoid the COLA social security dip in 2025 with a Health Savings Account
By Sandra Block Published
-
High-Yield Bonds and Savings Ideas as The Fed Weighs a Rate Cut
As the Federal Reserve mulls another rate cut, there is much to consider in order to maximize your gains.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
Want to Quit? Check Your 401(k) Employer Match First
Here are some factors to consider if you want to quick, but don't want to lose gains on retirement funds.
By David Rodeck Published
-
How to Make a Wedding Budget With Your Family
To avoid misunderstandings and sticker shock, it's worth sitting down and making a wedding budget with the whole family.
By Emma Patch Published
-
Is Leasing a Car Cheaper Than Buying? Know the Costs
Buying a new car is far more expensive than it was just a few years ago, but as long as you lease, your car payments never end. Here's how to navigate the decision-making process.
By Sarah Brady Published
-
17 Pesky Travel, Dining and Shopping Fees and How to Avoid Them
There are plenty of random, unexpected fees when it comes to travel, dining and shopping. Here's how to avoid them.
By Emma Patch Published
-
A Guide to Your Credit Card Statement
Your credit card statement holds key information about your card’s balance, interest rate and payment due date. It's generally considered a great way to keep tabs on your finances.
By Ella Vincent Published