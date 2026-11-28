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As we approach Giving Tuesday, now is a perfect time to begin your charitable planning for yourself and your family. This year, charitable planning comes with a new twist under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).
Those who take the standard deduction can now claim an additional separate charitable deduction of up to $1,000 for single filers, or $2,000 for married couples filing jointly, for direct cash gifts to qualifying public charities.
For itemizers, the OBBBA adds a floor of 0.5% of adjusted gross income (AGI) on charitable deductions and creates a 2/37 limitation on itemized deductions for taxpayers in the 37% bracket, in addition to limits that already existed.
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As you prepare for this first season of applying the new rules, the following strategies might help you optimize the tax benefit of your charitable gifts.
1. Consider qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) first
Given the complexity of the new deduction limits, donors might begin with the one strategy that bypasses all these technical rules, saves ordinary income taxes, and applies whether or not they itemize, through qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) for IRA owners 70½ or older.
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As part of a larger trend, IRA owners 70½ and older have benefited from decades of saving and market appreciation, and as a result, have massive IRA balances causing many to designate all or a separate portion of their IRA to pass to their favored charity upon death.
But those 70½ or older can start benefiting charity now, if they don't need the income, and certainly not the taxation that comes from an IRA distribution. For this reason, QCDs might serve as the cornerstone of one's annual charitable giving.
With a QCD, an owner of a traditional IRA can initiate a tax-free distribution up to $111,000 this year directly to an operating public charity (as opposed to a private foundation or donor-advised fund, or DAF).
QCDs can replace or supplement other direct gifts to charity without triggering any income or affecting the deductibility of other donations made in the same year.
Several caveats remain:
QCDs must pass directly from the IRA to the charity and not the IRA owner, even if a subsequent donation of the funds occurs
They can only come from a traditional IRA and not an employer-sponsored plan (e.g., 401(k), 403(b), active SEP or SIMPLE IRA)
They can't occur earlier than the age of 70½, but once you cross that threshold and reach age 73 or 75, depending on your birth year, QCDs can count toward required minimum distributions (RMDs) and ease the distribution obligation that way
For filing your tax return, it's important to obtain a written acknowledgment from the charity, as for any donation
In addition, flag your QCD to your tax adviser, since not all institutions have yet coded the QCD separately on the Form 1099-R (under Distribution Code Y)
2. Integrate year-end portfolio reallocation with charitable giving
For many investors, the market bears good news and bad news. The good news is that many positions might have appreciated greatly over time, and the bad news is that to diversify out of them could be painful tax-wise, even after harvesting losses.
That's why donating appreciated marketable securities to tax-exempt charities effectively provides for tax-free diversification out of a highly concentrated position to benefit a charity you support anyway, but with pretax assets.
Donors might wish to benefit multiple charities with a single stock position, while also simplifying giving activity, and so a DAF might fulfill both needs.
A DAF serves as a tax-free vehicle to consolidate your charitable giving into a single account that you can access online and also generate a charitable deduction in the year of funding. Upon receiving a donation of long-term appreciated securities, a DAF can then liquidate them tax free into cash that can benefit numerous charities.
This opportunity might also extend to corporate employer stock that has already vested and appreciated for more than a year, and could benefit from some tax-free diversification, as well as mutual fund shares, with the caveat that mutual fund shares often need a greater lead time to transfer.
Donating mutual fund shares before the ex-dividend date can potentially avoid taxable distributions, so it's important to work with your advisor to determine the optimal timing of donating such shares.
Since cryptocurrency has become a common asset to donate, a proper independent qualified appraisal remains essential to substantiate the deduction, as its classification differs for tax purposes from marketable securities.
3. Mind the (deduction) gaps
To plan their philanthropy donations for optimal tax impact, donors need to review the limits that apply every year. As a starting point, the deduction for donating long-term appreciated investments to a public charity remains capped at 30% of the donor's AGI.
The deduction limit for donating these assets to a private foundation remains lower at 20% of AGI. (AGI essentially reflects your total income for the year, before applying any deductions.)
For example, if a married couple's AGI equals $1 million in the current year, then $300,000 is the deduction limit for donations of long-term appreciated securities that year, even if they gave more of the same type of asset in that year to charity.
The amount of the deduction in excess of the AGI-based limitation, however, carries forward for the next five years.
For donations of cash to a public charity, a higher deduction limit of 60% of AGI applies, but remember that donating marketable securities has the additional tax benefit of bypassing any capital gains taxation on the unrealized appreciation.
Taxpayers can also donate both types of assets (cash and securities) by stacking these gifts within their respective deduction limits, provided total contributions do not exceed 60% of AGI, and this strategy might prove useful for an especially high-income year.
Here are some additional limits that come into effect this year.
The new law imposes a floor on the charitable deduction for itemizers, so in the absence of an excess carryforward amount, the first 0.5% of AGI is not deductible.
If we continue our example of the couple with $1 million of AGI, if they were to donate $20,000 in long-term marketable securities to a public charity, the first 0.5% of AGI (or $5,000 in this case) would not be deductible, even if all $20,000 passes to charity.
They could increase their donation amount so that they could deduct more above the $5,000 floor. This illustrates why accelerating or bunching several years' worth of donations into a single year can increase the deductible amount over this minimum threshold.
Those in the highest federal tax bracket of 37% also have a cutback or haircut on itemized deductions in general, essentially limiting the benefit of itemized deductions to the 35% rate bracket.
Numerically, this results in reducing the itemized deduction amount by 2/37 (or 5.4%) of the lesser of:
The amount of itemized deductions
The amount of income (before itemized deductions) that exceeds the dollar amount at which the 37% rate bracket begins
By way of example, let's say that our couple with $1 million of AGI has no other itemized deductions besides the charitable contribution of $20,000, for the sake of simplicity. Remember that the first $5,000 is not deductible in the first place on the 0.5% floor.
That leaves $15,000. Since their taxable income amount (before deductions) exceeds the 37% bracket at $768,700, their itemized deduction amount in general would further decrease by roughly $811, so that the ultimate allowable deduction after the additional floor and ceiling equals roughly $14,000, 71% of the initial $20,000 contribution amount.
If they were to bunch several years of planned donations to $40,000, their deduction amount would ultimately equal roughly $33,000, so that they could deduct a greater proportion of their contribution (about 83%).
Deductibility of contributions, however, remains only one of several factors in overall planning, which includes cash flow and philanthropic intent. If donors want to optimize the tax benefits of giving, they may review the following additional strategy.
4. Consider planning with excess deduction carry-forwards
In general, taxpayers would naturally prefer to benefit from deductions sooner rather than later. However, in certain circumstances, excess charitable deduction carryforwards might help optimize charitable tax benefits in subsequent years without additional donations.
While itemizers cannot carry forward any deduction amount lost to the 2/37th haircut, they might carry forward donation amounts under the 0.5% floor in addition to any excess amount above the percentage-of-AGI threshold (see Internal Revenue Code §170(d)(1)(C)). This carryforward might benefit taxpayers, especially those anticipating lower income in the subsequent year.
For instance, if the couple with $1 million of AGI this year donates $400,000 this year, by exceeding the 30% of AGI threshold of $300,000, they could carry forward the excess $100,000 amount, plus the $5,000 amount under the 0.5% of AGI floor, resulting in a total carryforward amount of $105,000
If the couple retires with only $500,000 of AGI in the subsequent year, and don't have the bandwidth to make any significant charitable contributions then, they could still benefit from a charitable deduction carried forward from the previous year, subject to the limits for the current year.
While the couple loses the deduction of the 0.5% of AGI floor of $2,500 in the subsequent year, reducing the potential deduction amount to $102,500, they can still deduct this remaining amount (assuming no other itemized deductions), as no further limit applies, since the donation amount falls within the 30% of AGI threshold and their income level falls below the 37% tax bracket for triggering the 2/37th haircut on itemized deductions.
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Given each taxpayer's tax profile, donors would need to consult with their tax adviser to see what other payments they could make to reduce their taxable income (before itemized deductions) to an amount under the 37% bracket, if possible, and/or donate more to increase the deductible portion of their contribution, but all tax planning does not revolve solely around charitable giving, so a holistic perspective remains important in planning for the current and subsequent years.
5. Maintain annual compliance with your other charitable vehicles
Private foundations needing to meet the annual 5% minimum donation to charities might sell and unwittingly pay the 1.39% net investment excise tax, a tax often forgotten. Alternatively, foundations can transfer appreciated shares directly to grantees and bypass the excise tax entirely.
In addition, those with charitable remainder and charitable lead trusts (CRTs and CLTs) should make beneficiary distributions on schedule to stay compliant with applicable rules.
Planning ahead
The new rules reward donors who plan ahead, beginning with an opportunity that bypasses deduction limits entirely through QCDs for IRA owners of age 70½ or older.
Beyond this strategy, donating appreciated long-term marketable securities as part of your year-end portfolio reallocation may fulfill both your personal investment and charitable goals.
In light of the existing and new charitable deduction limits, you might consider bunching several years of giving into one year.
Charitable giving is only one piece of your tax picture, however, so review your plan with your tax adviser before year-end. Done well, you can give more to the causes you care about and potentially keep more of the tax benefit.
The views expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, Neuberger Trust Company, or any other member firm of the global Neuberger organization.
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Julia Chu, Head of Philanthropy & Family Governance Advisory, NB Private Wealth, a division of Neuberger Berman
As Head of Philanthropy & Family Governance Advisory, NB Private Wealth, a division of Neuberger Berman, Julia guides family members in proactively navigating their future and philanthropic journey together. Common topics covered with significant families include wealth communication and disclosure, succession planning and post-liquidity governance in determining a new common framework for the family and its wealth. Julia has lectured widely in the areas of philanthropy and family governance, with her perspective featured in The New York Times, Forbes, the Financial Times and Barron’s. Julia has authored articles for Trusts and Estates magazine and the Leimberg Estate Planning Newsletter and regularly speaks on charitable giving.