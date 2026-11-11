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Changing Jobs? This Financial Checklist Guides You Through Every Stage
Once you decide to take a new job, navigating the transition so that you don't leave money on the table requires extensive planning, from timing your departure around bonuses and vesting dates to coordinating 401(k)s and health plans.
Many of these steps are easy to overlook, but as a CFP® and financial adviser at Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, I've broken the transition into stages that can make the process easier to manage.
Stage No. 1: Evaluate the opportunity
Before deciding whether to pursue a job change, develop a clear picture of what your current position is worth. Salary is the most obvious place to start, but it often represents only one part of your total compensation.
Factor in:
Bonuses
Stock options
Restricted stock units (RSUs) and other incentives
Employer contributions to a 401(k), profit-sharing plan or pension
The portion of your health insurance premium that your company pays
Some figures will be easy to find. Others, especially variable compensation and equity awards, require a closer look at past payments and award documents.
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If pay is the only reason you're thinking about leaving, first ask whether your current company is willing to address your concerns. Once you know what you receive today, you have a sound basis for comparing another position — and a clear view of what you might be giving up.
Even a small shift in your departure date can affect how much compensation you keep. Identify upcoming bonus payments, equity vesting dates and deadlines tied to company retirement contributions or other benefits.
If a bonus or vesting date is approaching, waiting until after that date could allow you to receive compensation you've already been working toward.
Review the governing documents carefully, since eligibility often depends on remaining employed through a particular date, and the rules vary by benefit.
Knowing these deadlines in advance can help you avoid leaving money on the table.
Stage No. 2: Prepare for your departure
After taking stock of your current situation, you might decide that moving on is the right choice. The next step is choosing your departure date carefully.
Most people choose their last day around a bonus, a vesting date or the need to give two weeks' notice. Yet the timing of your departure can also affect your health coverage, your ability to borrow and other financial priorities.
First, find out exactly when your health insurance ends. Depending on the policy, coverage might continue through the end of the month or stop on your last day.
If your insurance remains active through month's end, leaving near the beginning of the month could keep you covered for several additional weeks.
If you plan to take time off before starting your next position, COBRA continuation coverage can bridge the gap, though you'll generally pay the full premium yourself. Compare that cost with coverage available through a spouse's plan before deciding.
Your timeline matters for financial plans outside your employment, too. For example, a pay cut or moving from a salary to variable income could complicate a mortgage application, so talk with your lender before making the move.
If you plan to take time away from work, make sure you have sufficient cash reserves.
As you prepare to leave, gather the information and documents you'll need once you lose access to your company's systems.
Create personal logins for company-sponsored financial accounts
Replace your work email address on outside accounts
Download copies of any important documents — be careful to follow company policy and avoid retaining confidential or proprietary information
Finally, identify any benefits that require action before your last day.
Check your plan's matching and vesting rules before frontloading 401(k) contributions
Confirm how unused sick or vacation leave will be treated
Consider scheduling medical, dental or vision appointments before your current coverage ends, especially if a new plan would require you to switch providers
Careful preparation helps you preserve valuable benefits and retain the information you'll need.
Stage No. 3: Manage the transition
Once you start your new job, turn first to your retirement plan. Confirm when you are eligible, enroll promptly and contribute enough to receive the full employer match.
Keep in mind that the annual contribution limit applies across all your 401(k)s combined, not per employer, so check how much you contributed at your former job before choosing a new deferral rate (your new employer will not have that information).
You'll also need to decide what to do with your former employer's plan. You generally have three options:
Leave the money where it is
Transfer it to your new workplace plan if rollovers are accepted
Roll it into an IRA
Each choice has different implications for fees, investment options and tax strategy.
Changing employers can also create overlooked tax and health insurance issues. In 2026, employees pay the 6.2% Social Security tax on the first $184,500 of wages. Each employer applies the limit separately, so working for multiple companies during the year sometimes results in excess Social Security tax withholding.
If that happens, you can generally claim the excess as a credit on Schedule 3 of your federal tax return.
Health benefits require similar coordination. Compare your new coverage with any option available through a spouse's plan, then check whether the change affects your eligibility to contribute to a health savings account (HSA).
HSA contribution limits generally depend on the number of months you are eligible, so a midyear coverage change might reduce your permitted contribution or require you to correct an excess contribution.
Moving forward
As we have explored, a job change can have major implications for your financial plan. Beyond the practical details, this is a good time to revisit your broader goals, priorities and strategies.
Your new income and benefits will influence your cash flow, savings strategy, investments and progress toward long-term goals. Coordinating the financial decisions that follow keeps your strategy aligned with what you want from the next chapter.
Compensation reviews, benefit deadlines and tax coordination add up to a lot to track during an already busy transition.
To make it easier for you, the checklist below walks you through each stage of the process.
Job change financial checklist
Evaluate the opportunity
☐ Calculate your current total compensation, including salary, bonuses, equity awards, retirement contributions, pension benefits and employer-paid health insurance
☐ Review past payments, award agreements and benefit documents to understand variable compensation
☐ If compensation is your main concern, ask whether your current employer is willing to address it
☐ Compare the new offer with your full current package and identify what you would give up
☐ Note upcoming bonus payments, equity vesting dates and benefit deadlines. Confirm how long you must remain employed to qualify.
Prepare to leave
☐ Choose your last day with compensation deadlines, notice requirements and health coverage in mind
☐ Confirm when your health insurance ends. Compare COBRA with coverage through a spouse, especially if you plan to take time off
☐ Speak with your lender before changing jobs if a pay cut or variable income could affect a mortgage application
☐ Build sufficient cash reserves if you plan to take time away from work
☐ Create personal logins for company-sponsored financial accounts and replace your work email address on outside accounts
☐ Download permitted records before losing system access. Do not retain confidential or proprietary information
☐ Review 401(k) matching and vesting rules before frontloading contributions
☐ Check stock option exercise deadlines and how unused vacation or sick leave will be handled
☐ Schedule medical, dental or vision care before your coverage ends if your providers or benefits might change
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Manage the transition
☐ Enroll in your new retirement plan promptly, and contribute enough to receive the full employer match
☐ Check your prior 401(k) contributions before setting a new deferral rate. The annual employee limit applies across all employers
☐ Decide whether to leave your former 401(k) in place, transfer it to your new plan or roll it into an IRA. Compare fees, investments and tax consequences, including the pro rata rule for backdoor Roth conversions.
☐ Check for excess Social Security tax withholding if you worked for multiple employers during the year
☐ Compare your new health plan with coverage available through a spouse
☐ Confirm whether your new coverage changes your HSA eligibility or contribution limit
☐ Revisit your cash flow, savings, investments and long-term goals so your financial plan reflects your new position
This material is intended for informational/educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax, or legal advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security or investment product.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Financial Adviser, Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Inc.
As a financial adviser at Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Inc., Elizabeth provides personalized, comprehensive financial advice tailored to each client's unique goals. A graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in economics, she began her career at AFM as an intern in 2016 and has since developed a deep expertise in investment management, tax planning, retirement strategies and more. More than just managing finances, Elizabeth is passionate about financial literacy, helping her clients not only make informed decisions but also turn advice into understanding, so they can have confidence in every decision.