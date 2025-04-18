Looking to Make a Job Change? How to Stand Out Like a Pro

What makes a memorable first impression?

It’s an important question when it comes to advancing your career. Whether you’re meeting new stakeholders at the office, interviewing for a job or networking with peers, you’ve got just a minute or two to make an impact.

If you haven’t given it some thought, it’s easy to stumble.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Yet the effort it takes to craft a winning career story can be transformative. Knowing what you do best — the work that truly “lights you up” inside — lets you communicate your unique skills and value at every opportunity. More importantly, it converts those around you into advocates because they know exactly how to support your goals.

The secret to a winning introduction

A strong career introduction — also known as your professional narrative — runs less than two minutes in conversation and about 200 words when written.

It’s a power-packed paragraph that becomes your “go-to” for:

Networking and meeting new people

Your resume summary

Your LinkedIn “about” section

The start of your bio

Job search cover letters

Other professional materials

Your narrative should differentiate you, identify your target role and most importantly, focus on the future.

Focus on what's next

Unfortunately, the biggest mistake most professionals make when describing themselves is leaning too heavily on titles and past experiences. When introducing yourself for the first time, it’s far more effective to identify your talents and your vision for what’s next.

Reciting your work history can limit you —that’s the purpose of your résumé. Instead, use a target role or industry to provide context and make an impact with your audience.

Likewise, it helps to avoid general statements and clichés. For example, we all want to lead great teams, work at thriving companies, be part of an amazing culture and have our performance valued.

Instead, focus on one or two things that really matter to you and make them as specific as possible.

Check out these memorable opening lines:

“I’m known as a catalyst for change, with expertise in premium and lifestyle brands.”

“I’m a data and analytics executive who creates bridges between data, insights and business outcomes.”

“As a marketing and sales leader, I convert opportunity into revenue and drive a business in new directions.”

All three of these professional narratives stand out because they use authentic language and describe a singular value. If your connections are saying, “Tell me more…,” or “I know a good fit for you…,” then your career story is doing its job well.

Polish your story with help from peers, career coaches or AI

When you’re ready to develop your career story, set aside dedicated time for self-reflection . Consider what you do best, where you add value for an organization and your ideal next opportunity.

Think about when you’re “in the zone” at work:

What are you doing?

What energizes you?

Don’t overlook the projects you find easy. The skills you take for granted may be your “superpowers.” Outside perspectives from colleagues, managers or a career coach can also be insightful.

Polishing your introduction is the final step. You can use a generative AI tool for suggestions on shortening your professional narrative or for more powerful vocabulary, but be careful that your final version reflects your own voice.

Most importantly, practice! Get comfortable saying your introduction out loud and using it in conversations. Update your materials so you’re sharing your story consistently.

The more you can socialize your goals with a powerful and succinct career story, the faster you’ll achieve them.

Related Content