Equity compensation can be a powerful wealth-building tool when deployed correctly. However, it can also quietly become one of the most misunderstood parts of your financial life.
Stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs), employee stock purchase plans (ESPPs) and other forms of equity compensation are an increasingly common benefit, yet many people manage them reactively. They make decisions on one vesting event or trading window at a time, without a clear strategy tying those decisions back to the big picture.
Equity compensation is often viewed separately from the rest of a household's finances, managed independently from investment accounts or retirement planning. However, it's not a standalone benefit; it's a meaningful part of the overall financial picture.
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Decisions about exercising or selling company stock can meaningfully influence taxes, cash flow, portfolio risk and long-term outcomes just as investment and retirement decisions do.
When those decisions are made in isolation, you might be taking unintended risks, creating avoidable tax consequences or missing opportunities to align equity compensation with broader financial priorities.
Looking at equity compensation from the right perspectives
Concentration risk. Your career and your portfolio are linked. One of the most overlooked aspects of equity compensation is concentration risk. Your paycheck already depends on your employer.
When a large portion of your investments also depend on that same company's stock, your financial well-being can become more tied to the success of your company than you might realize.
This doesn't mean your company stock is "bad," or that you should sell it immediately. It does mean you should be intentional about understanding how much of your overall net worth depends on one company, one industry and one market cycle.
From there, the goal is to decide how much exposure you're truly comfortable with and how equity compensation fits alongside the rest of your investments over time.
When equity compensation is evaluated as part of your total portfolio rather than as a separate bucket, it becomes easier to make disciplined decisions about diversification, risk and timing.
Tax planning. Timing matters more than people realize. Equity compensation decisions are also tax decisions. The timing of exercises, sales and vesting events can impact how much of the value you ultimately keep after taxes are paid.
In high-income years, it might make sense to defer certain taxable events when flexibility exists. In lower-income years, the opposite could be true, and accelerating income can be advantageous.
For example, someone planning to retire at year-end might benefit from waiting to exercise stock options until the following year, when earned income is no longer part of the tax equation and lower tax brackets could apply.
Similarly, years with unusually large deductions or lower income in general can create an opportunity to exercise or sell more company stock while softening the tax impact.
Market conditions can also matter. If your goal is diversification, selling shares or exercising options during a market pullback can mean selling and re-investing at lower prices.
This typically results in a lower tax bill but allows the assets to recover over time in a more diversified portfolio.
In other words, you can accomplish your goal at a lower cost without giving up much overall value. The key is making these choices intentionally, rather than reacting to short-term market moves.
Maximizing net value, not just gross value. A rising stock price is exciting, but the goal isn't just growth. The goal is what you keep after taxes, risk and opportunity costs.
Holding equity indefinitely might maximize upside, but it can also increase portfolio risk and limit flexibility.
Conversely, selling too quickly could reduce long-term value. The right balance depends on your goals, cash-flow needs and overall financial picture.
Mitigating market risk through structured decisions. If you know you'll be exercising options or selling shares in a given time period, spreading those decisions out can help manage risk.
Planned quarterly, monthly or annual sales or exercises can smooth out market volatility, benefiting from upside if prices rise while reducing regret if prices fall later in the year.
Having a plan can also help avoid panic-driven sales during periods of market stress.
Best practices for managing equity compensation
Develop an overall plan. The most important step is having a plan for how you will handle your equity compensation over time. This includes understanding your choices, the terms of your options and the tax consequences and potential gains or losses from your exercise and sale decisions.
The challenge is that no single equity compensation decision exists in a vacuum. Each one affects taxes, liquidity and portfolio construction, all of which are key aspects of your financial life. A well-thought-out strategy considers:
- The type and expiration dates of your equity awards
- Tax implications of different exercise and sale timing
- Your long-term goals for equity (income, diversification, funding a specific objective)
Your goals matter here. If equity compensation is earmarked for a near-term or fixed-timeline goal, waiting until the last possible moment to sell introduces unnecessary risk and forces the full tax hit into one year.
If your primary goal is diversification, you can preplan periodic sales while staying flexible when conditions change.
Understand what happens if you leave your company — and plan ahead. Many equity-compensation plans have strict rules when employment ends. In some cases, vested stock options must be exercised within as few as 90 days after leaving the company, regardless of whether departure is due to retirement, resignation, disability or death.
These timelines can be short, so it's important that both you and your family understand what action might be required. Equity compensation shouldn't become a crisis simply because a deadline went unnoticed.
If you have flexibility around the timing of when you leave your company, understanding these conditions allows you to be more strategic.
- If you're retiring, the post-retirement exercise window could be negotiable
- If you're switching jobs, you have some control over your last day
For instance, if your next round of vesting is only a couple of weeks away, you can negotiate a start date with your new company that allows you to vest before leaving.
Final thoughts
Equity compensation can be an important driver of long-term wealth, but it needs to be managed intentionally. When decisions aren't made in the context of your full financial picture, opportunities can quietly become avoidable risks.
Our role is to help you move from reactive to intentional when it comes to equity compensation. That means building a strategy that fits your full financial picture, coordinating decisions around taxes, retirement and investment goals over time and ensuring that when key moments arrive, you're ready for them.
This material is intended for informational/educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax, or legal advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security or investment product.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.