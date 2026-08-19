AI is beginning to hollow out parts of the white-collar economy, and the dominant response for workers has been: Go learn a trade.
The problem is that millions of displaced professionals can't simply pivot overnight from cognitive, credential-heavy careers into physically demanding trades — without major financial and psychological repercussions.
If employers and policymakers keep pretending the answer to AI's impact on white-collar jobs is a straightforward retraining problem, they risk creating a generation of displaced professionals who feel economically abandoned by the career paths and systems they were told would protect them.
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The skilled trades labor shortage isn't a manufactured narrative that appeared out of nowhere. Fields that include electrical work, HVAC and infrastructure maintenance all need workers, and younger people questioning the value of expensive four-year degrees are pursuing these pathways instead.
Not a universal solution
The problem is that the current AI workforce narrative treats the trades as a universal solution for white-collar displacement.
That framing can sound practical and reassuring. There are open trade jobs with clear demand, and career paths appear to be less susceptible to automation in the near term.
But for employers and policymakers trying to calm fears about AI, "go learn a trade" is an overly tidy answer to a far messier problem.
The scale of the disruption that lies ahead makes that answer even less convincing.
AI systems are compressing parts of the office economy.
- Marketing teams are operating with fewer people
- Entry-level analysts are competing against systems that can summarize reports, generate presentations, and handle administrative tasks in seconds
- Customer support, legal review, coding and financial services are encountering similar pressures
Recent estimates suggest AI can already perform the equivalent of more than one in 10 U.S. jobs, much of it concentrated in administrative and knowledge work.
Even a major expansion of trade training would only go so far toward softening the landing for displaced office workers.
Financial repercussions
The financial adjustment would be substantial. In many areas of the country, an entry-level HVAC technician earns just $20 to $25 an hour. This would be a difficult transition for professionals accustomed to significantly higher salaries.
Construction-related trade work is stable, valuable work, but it also represents a major reset for a midcareer professional who may have spent 15 years building a six-figure career in an entirely different field.
Professional careers shape routines, social identity and long-term expectations about stability and mobility. Many white-collar workers followed the path they believed would protect them from economic volatility, only to take on debt and build households on the assumption that specialized knowledge would remain economically valuable over time.
But many of those same workers are now confronting the possibility that all or parts of their accumulated expertise might be rapidly losing market value.
Emotional repercussions as well
White-collar unemployment also carries an unusually intense form of self-blame. Professional hiring systems place enormous emphasis on communication, confidence and perceived competence.
Extended displacement can quietly destabilize marriages, physical health and long-term planning while producing a private sense of shame that rarely appears in economic data.
The earnings damage can last for years, even if workers find employment again. This is particularly true when they re-enter the workforce in lower-paying sectors with weaker upward mobility.
Over time, that shift becomes more than a temporary decline in income, as it can reshape lifestyles, retirement expectations and social positioning.
Part of what makes the current AI transition so destabilizing is that it targets cognitive and status-based work. Traditionally, repetitive manual labor has been the most vulnerable during previous waves of automation.
AI training evolves quickly
The historical record for retraining deserves a realistic assessment before we determine what comes next. Large-scale workforce retraining efforts have struggled for decades to consistently return displaced workers to their prior earnings levels, often because they eventually land in lower-paying occupations with weaker upward mobility than the careers they lost.
The pace of AI development presents greater challenges. Technical skills in areas such as data, software and operations are evolving
so quickly. Reskilling curriculum can struggle to keep up with the systems that workers are being asked to learn.
A more nuanced workforce strategy would treat transition support as a broader economic issue instead of a narrow training initiative. Technical retraining is always necessary, but workers will also need clear transition pathways to navigate environments where the ground is constantly shifting beneath them.
The pace of AI development presents greater challenges. Technical skills in areas such as data, software and operations are evolving
so quickly. Reskilling curriculum can struggle to keep up with the systems that workers are being asked to learn.
A more nuanced workforce strategy would treat transition support as a broader economic issue instead of a narrow training initiative. Technical retraining is always necessary, but workers will also need clear transition pathways to navigate environments where the ground is constantly shifting beneath them.
Midcareer workers navigating abrupt displacement might need counseling and temporary income support alongside technical certifications training and job placement.
Some companies are already funding skilled trades programs tied to infrastructure and manufacturing demand.
Still, those efforts were built to address labor shortages, not to accommodate large numbers of displaced white-collar workers.
There are still many unknowns. AI could ultimately reshape more jobs than it eliminates, and many professions might evolve through human-AI collaboration rather than outright replacement.
But uncertainty is not a strategy.
If large-scale workforce disruption materializes, retraining in trades alone will not be enough. A comprehensive response that includes soft skills development, job placement assistance, mental health support and some form of income assistance will be essential to preserve both economic opportunity and social stability.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.