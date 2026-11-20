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Many consumers assume professional financial planning is available only after they've accumulated a large investment portfolio. That assumption is understandable.
Traditional wealth management firms often require $500,000, $1 million or more in investable assets before accepting a client. Brokerage and insurance firms may be easier to find, but their representatives may be paid to sell investments, annuities or insurance products.
Yet millions of people need financial advice long before they become wealthy.
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A young couple may be deciding what kind of home they can afford
An employee may need help evaluating retirement plan choices or stock compensation
Parents may be weighing college funding against retirement savings
A widow may need guidance after the death of a spouse
A retiree may want a second opinion before claiming Social Security
These consumers may not need ongoing investment management. They may need several hours of objective advice, a limited-scope project or a comprehensive financial plan.
The Garrett Planning Network was built around the idea that they should be able to obtain that help without first meeting a large asset minimum, purchasing a financial product or transferring their portfolio to an advisor.
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A model designed around access
The economics of the advisor relationship have traditionally been driven by transactions or assets under management. A broker can be compensated when a consumer buys a product. A wealth manager can be paid each year as a percentage of the client's portfolio.
Both models can support profitable businesses, but they don't always work well for consumers whose most urgent needs involve financial planning rather than product implementation or portfolio management.
The Garrett Planning Network helped establish a different entry point to professional financial planning advice. Its early model emphasized comprehensive, fee-only financial planning offered on an hourly or project basis. Consumers could hire a planner for the work they needed and pay the planner directly for advice.
Eileen Freiburger, CFP®, was managing director at the Garrett Planning Network until she retired in 2025. She joined the network in 2001 after working in several parts of financial services, including Schwab, banking, commodities, trust companies, training and compliance. What stood out to her was not simply a pricing method. It was an organizing principle: Make qualified financial planning advice accessible to people from "all walks of life."
For consumers, this changes the starting point of the relationship. Instead of asking whether the household has enough assets to qualify for the advisor's service model, the planner begins by asking what decision, problem or opportunity the consumer needs help addressing.
Meeting consumers where they are
Accessibility doesn't mean that every client must be served in the same way. It means the advice relationship should be shaped around the consumer's circumstances rather than forcing every consumer into one business model.
A household may begin with a one-time project and return years later for additional advice
A do-it-yourself investor may want a professional review of retirement assumptions but continue managing the portfolio
A family facing greater complexity may prefer an ongoing flat-fee relationship
A person who no longer wants responsibility for investments may eventually choose ongoing investment management
As Freiburger told me, "You have to meet the consumer where they are and what they need."
That is the larger lesson behind the Garrett approach. Hourly financial planning is one important tool for improving access, but accessibility is broader than hourly billing. It includes limited-scope engagements, project work, transparent flat fees and other arrangements that permit consumers to buy advice without automatically committing to a product sale or an assets-under-management relationship.
The best question is therefore not, "Which fee model is always best?" It is, "What does this consumer need, what services will be provided, what will they cost and are the arrangement and potential conflicts clearly explained?"
Why advice before wealth matters
Consumers often make their most consequential financial decisions while they're accumulating wealth, not after they've achieved it. Decisions about debt, housing, insurance, employee benefits, taxes and retirement savings can compound for decades.
Accessible financial planning can help a consumer determine whether to prioritize student loans or retirement contributions, the size of an emergency fund, whether disability insurance is adequate, how to coordinate employer benefits, or whether a home purchase is affordable under realistic assumptions. It can also help someone recognize risks that are easy to overlook when financial decisions are considered one at a time.
Freiburger said Garrett's original direction grew partly from seeing consumers turned away by high-end advisory firms. The alternative was to let people obtain financial planning help before they qualified for traditional wealth management.
The consumer benefit is practical: A person can ask for help at the point of decision. Professional financial planning advice may prevent a manageable problem from becoming an expensive mistake. It may also give consumers confidence to act when uncertainty would otherwise cause delay.
Financial planning as education, not a sales event
Many consumers use the term "financial advisor" without knowing what services will actually be provided. They may expect comprehensive financial planning and receive primarily investment recommendations.
They may not realize that financial planning advice can address cash flow, debt, insurance, taxes, retirement income, estate planning, employee benefits, charitable giving, education funding, housing and major family transitions.
An accessible financial planning relationship can begin by helping consumers understand their own financial picture and identify the questions they should be asking. Freiburger described reviewing a prospective client's intake questionnaire and using it to raise practical issues, such as whether the person's property insurance had been reviewed recently.
Even when the consumer doesn't proceed with a full engagement, that conversation can provide useful education. It's a different experience from a meeting organized around closing a transaction. The consumer can learn what the financial planner does, what issues deserve attention, what the engagement may cost and whether the proposed service is worth pursuing.
This educational role is particularly important for consumers who have never worked with a financial planner. A transparent introductory conversation helps them compare financial advisors and distinguish financial planning advice from product sales or investment management.
How a collaborative advisor community can benefit consumers
The Garrett Planning Network's emphasis on access is supported by another hallmark: Collaboration among financial planners. Freiburger described the network's retreats as places where advisors openly share ideas, practice management experience and ways to serve different types of consumers.
Consumers benefit indirectly from that culture. A financial planner serving teachers can learn from one serving federal employees. An advisor who specializes in widows can share insights about life transitions.
Members can compare methods for scoping projects, setting transparent fees, improving client communication and recognizing when a consumer needs expertise outside the financial planner's own specialty.
This collaborative model also helps independent financial advisors avoid reinventing every process on their own. Shared experience can improve the quality and consistency of service while making it easier for financial planners to build sustainable practices that accept clients who don't fit the traditional wealth management profile.
The significance of the network is therefore not limited to the number of advisors using hourly fees. Its broader contribution is a professional community organized around the proposition that comprehensive, fee-only financial planning advice should be available to consumers at different income levels, life stages and degrees of financial complexity.
Questions consumers should ask an accessible financial planner
The financial marketplace remains confusing. Designations alone don't tell consumers whether an advisor provides comprehensive financial planning, sells products, manages investments or works with clients who have modest portfolios. Consumers should ask direct questions before hiring anyone.
Start with services: Will the financial advisor address the full range of issues relevant to your situation, or only investments? Ask how the advisor is compensated and whether the advisor or the financial advisory firm receives commissions, referral payments or other product-related compensation. Request a written explanation of the scope of work, the expected fee and what isn't included.
Also ask whether the financial advisor accepts hourly or project engagements, whether there is an asset minimum and whether you must transfer investments to receive financial planning advice. Find out whether the relationship can evolve as your needs change. Finally, ask about the advisor's qualifications, experience with clients like you and obligation to act in your best interest.
A genuinely accessible financial planner should be able to explain the service model in plain language. Consumers should understand what they are buying, how much it will cost and whether the advisor's incentives are aligned with the advice being delivered.
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The enduring consumer benefit
Sheryl Garrett deserves recognition for helping create and popularize a model that challenged the wealth requirement for financial planning. But the larger story is not about one founder or one fee method. It is about expanding the public's ability to obtain competent, objective financial planning advice when that advice can make a difference.
The Garrett Planning Network's most important hallmark is accessibility: Helping consumers find comprehensive, fee-only financial planners who are willing to start with the consumer's questions rather than the size of their portfolio.
That approach gives people more choices. They can seek financial planning advice before they're wealthy, before they're overwhelmed and before they make a major financial decision alone. They can pay directly for financial planning advice, understand the cost and choose a service arrangement suited to their needs.
For consumers, that is the lasting value of the model: Professional financial planning can be a resource for building financial well-being, not merely a service offered after wealth has already been accumulated.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Founder, AdvisorSmart; Investor Advocate and Author
David Bromelkamp is an investor advocate, author and founder of AdvisorSmart®, established in 2018 to help individual investors make smarter decisions about finding, evaluating and compensating financial advisors. Sometimes referred to as the "Jerry Maguire of Financial Advice," he is passionate about helping consumers obtain objective, comprehensive, fee-only advice. He is the author of AdvisorSmart for the Individual Investor: Your Guide to Selecting a Financial Advisor to Get Better Financial Advice (2025) and is writing his second book, FeeSmart for the Individual Investor: How Savvy Investors Avoid Overpaying for Financial Advice. He is also the author of the Mister Fiduciary blog, which explores what it means for financial professionals to uphold high fiduciary standards.