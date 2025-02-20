Walmart Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock After Earnings. Here's Why
Walmart stock is sinking Thursday as the retail giant's dreary outlook offsets a fourth-quarter earnings beat and dividend hike. Here's what you need to know.
Walmart (WMT) is the worst Dow Jones stock Thursday, down nearly 6% at last check, after the retail giant reported earnings. While the company beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and hiked its dividend again, it issued a weaker-than-expected profit forecast for the year ahead.
In the three months ending January 31, Walmart's revenue increased 4.1% year over year to $180.6 billion, boosted by a 16% rise in global e-commerce sales. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 10% from the year-ago period to 66 cents.
"Our team finished the year with another quarter of strong results. We have momentum driven by our low prices, a growing assortment, and an e-commerce business driven by faster delivery times," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
McMillon added that Walmart is gaining market share, boasts a "healthy" top line and is "great shape with inventory." The company will "stay focused on growth, improving operating margins, and strengthening return on investment as we invest to serve our customers and members even better," he noted.
The results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $180 billion and earnings of 64 cents per share, according to CNBC.
Walmart also said that comparable-store sales at Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club rose 4.6% and 6.8%, respectively, excluding fuel.
However, sentiment turned negative toward Walmart when it provided its outlook. For its fiscal year 2026, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 3% to 4% and earnings per share between $2.50 to $2.60. Analysts were forecasting earnings of $2.76 per share.
For its fiscal first quarter, Walmart anticipates revenue growth of 3% to 4% and earnings of 57 cents per share to 58 cents per share.
Walmart's outlook "seems to imply near-term weakness in consumer spending with the first quarter of 2025 being the worst period and then some recovery later in the year," says Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management.
And the Federal Reserve's plans to keep interest rates unchanged for the foreseeable future "could have the short-term effect of deferring consumer spending until rates do move lower," he adds.
Walmart hikes its dividend
In a separate release, Walmart said its board of directors approved a 13% increase to its quarterly dividend. This marks the 52nd straight year that the retailer has raised its payout, making it one of the best dividend growth stocks.
Why is dividend growth important? "Shares in companies that raise their payouts like clockwork decade after decade can produce superior total returns (price change plus dividends) over the long run," writes Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger, in his feature, "Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Dependable Dividend Growth." Additionally, it signals confidence to investors that the company's financials are sound.
Is Walmart stock a buy, sell or hold?
Heading into Thursday's session, Walmart was outperforming the broad market for the year to day, up 15% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) vs the S&P 500's nearly 5% gain. And Wall Street remains bullish on the blue chip stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for WMT stock is $107.25, representing implied upside of more than 10% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial services firm Argus Research is one of the more bullish outfits on the consumer staples stock with a Buy rating and a $115 price target.
"As we see it, Walmart is doing a superb job in winning customers and it is improving return on assets and return on investment," says Argus Research analyst Christopher Graja. "Walmart stands out when people need to save money, and the company is firing on all cylinders in our opinion," the analyst notes, adding that WMT is "gaining market share, particularly among higher-income shoppers."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Why Alibaba Stock Is Soaring After Earnings
Alibaba stock is higher Thursday after the China-based e-commerce platform beat expectations for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Palantir Stock: Why One Analyst Says to Buy the Dip
Palantir stock is continuing to slide Thursday as investors weigh a CEO stock sale and potential defense budget cuts. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Alibaba Stock Is Soaring After Earnings
Alibaba stock is higher Thursday after the China-based e-commerce platform beat expectations for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Palantir Stock: Why One Analyst Says to Buy the Dip
Palantir stock is continuing to slide Thursday as investors weigh a CEO stock sale and potential defense budget cuts. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stressed About Doing Your Taxes? Use These Easy Tips to Cope
If the thought of filing your taxes puts you on edge, you're not alone — nearly 65% of Americans say they're stressed during tax season. Here's how to cope.
By Cynthia Pruemm, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Three Ways to Get Your Finances in Better Shape
Want fitter finances this year and beyond? Start by making full use of all your workplace benefits — from 401(k)s to budgeting apps and wellness programs.
By Craig Rubino Published
-
Stock Market Today: Trump Tariff Threats Keep Pressure on Stocks
The president warned of 25% tariffs being levied on automobiles, semiconductor chips and pharmaceutical imports.
By Karee Venema Published
-
7 of Warren Buffett's Biggest Misses
Warren Buffett's investing wins are highly regarded across Wall Street, but no one can bat a thousand. Here are some of Buffett's biggest misses.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Why Toll Brothers Stock Is Falling After Earnings
Toll Brothers stock is lower Wednesday after the homebuilder missed expectations for its first quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Bumble Stock Is Spiraling After Earnings
Bumble stock is sinking Wednesday as the online dating platform's weak guidance offsets a revenue beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published