Target Hikes Its Dividend: What This Means for Investors

Target raised its dividend again, extending a very impressive streak of annual increases. Here's what you need to know.

The outside of a Target store in Manhattan on a rainy day
(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Target (TGT) gave income investors something to cheer about Wednesday, when the discount retailer announced another dividend hike, extending its long streak of annual increases.

The 1.8% increase brings Target's quarterly dividend to $1.12 per share, or $4.48 per share on an annual basis. This works out to be less than half of analysts' expected earnings of $9.35 for the full fiscal year. The next dividend is payable on September 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21.

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

