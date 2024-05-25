Target's Big Summer Deals: Discounts on Thousands of Items

With Target's big summer deals, you'll find deals and discounts on back to school gear, Memorial Day and Fourth of July items, food, clothing and much, much more.

Target
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

Target announced that it is cutting prices on as many as 5,000 items in the coming weeks. But no need to wait. Prices on nearly 1,500 frequently-shopped items, such as milk, bread and soda, snacks, coffee, diapers, pet food and more have already been cut. These price reductions deliver even more value on top of what Target already offers with its quality products at low everyday prices.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. 

