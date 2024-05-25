Target's Big Summer Deals: Discounts on Thousands of Items

Target announced that it is cutting prices on as many as 5,000 items in the coming weeks. But no need to wait. Prices on nearly 1,500 frequently-shopped items, such as milk, bread and soda, snacks, coffee, diapers, pet food and more have already been cut. These price reductions deliver even more value on top of what Target already offers with its quality products at low everyday prices.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target.

You can also save an extra 5% if you pay with Target Circle Card. And, if you join Target Circle, you'll get deals automatically at checkout and member-exclusive sales throughout the year like Target Circle Week and Target Circle Bonuses.

Ready to save some money? We've picked out 20 of the best deals to get your started.

Prince Pickleball Duffel Bag

Regular price $49.99. Save 15% and buy it now for $42.49. You'll also find discounts on other Pickleball items, like a Pro paddle for $33.99.

Girls' Short Sleeve Knit Dress

Regular price $10. Save 15% and buy it now for only $8.50 when purchased online.

Persil Original Liquid Concentrated Laundry Detergent - (150 fl oz)

Buy it now for $18.99 and get a Target Circle coupon for $3 off and a $15 Target GiftCard with $50 home care purchase.

Char-Broil Deluxe Tabletop 10,000 BTU Gas Grill

Regular price $87.06. Save 20% and buy it now for $$69.64. Plus, Save up to 30% on other grills and accessories.

Yaheetech Folding Adirondack Chair

Regular price $149.99. Save 33% and buy it now for $99.99. Plus, get up to 50% many other items for your patio.

Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

Regularly priced $39.99. Save $10 with your Target Circle membership.

Smashers Monster Wheels Mini Figure Set

Regular price $22.99. Save 30% and buy it now for $16.09 when purchased online.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Regular price $129.99. Save 23% and buy it now for $99.99 when purchased online. Plus, try 2 months of Apple Music for free with Target Circle.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" Tablet

Regular price $229.99. Save 35% and buy it now for $149.99 when purchased online.

Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Regular price $349.99. Save 29% and buy it now for $249.99 when purchased online.

12-pack sodas

Buy 3 - 12-packs and get 40% off select sodas with Target Circle.

BOGO on select ground beef and burger patties

Buy 1, get 1 20% off on select ground beef & burger patties

Starbucks Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee - 12oz

Regular price $9.99. Pay only $7.49 each with 2 Starbucks Roast Ground Coffee

Oreo Sour Patch Kids Cookies (10.68oz)

Regular price $4.99. Buy 2 and pay only $7 on Chips Ahoy! & Oreo cookies.

Naturium Hydrating Body Wash (16.9 fl oz)

Regular price $15.99. Get a $5 Target GiftCard when you buy 4 select personal care items

Coach Female Square Sunglasses

Regular price $234. Save 57% and buy it now for $100.50, when purchased online. Plus, save up to 30% on other select sunglasses.

Juvale American Flag Fanny Pack

Regular price $21.99. Save 27% and buy it now for $15.99.

Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro

Regular price $179.99. Save 11% and buy it now for $159.99 when purchased online

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer (8qt)

Regular price $129.99. Save 46% and buy it now for $69.99 when purchased online

Koji S'mores Maker Set

Regular price $39.99. Get it now for $29.99 with deals and Target Circle.

