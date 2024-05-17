10 Ways to Save Money at Starbucks

Use these 10 hacks to save money at Starbucks without sacrificing great taste or breaking the bank.

Bangkok, Thailand - Feb 26, 2015 : Starbucks coffee cup on the table in Starbucks coffee shop, Starbucks brand is one of the most world famous coffeehouse chains from USA. (vintage style colo
(Image credit: (c) Kritchanut)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

If you’re like me (and millions of other people worldwide), you can’t imagine starting the day without a Starbucks. But with today’s high prices and ongoing worries about inflation, stopping in for your favorite Cafe Misto or Lavender Oatmilk Latte might be taking a toll on your budget. 

Fortunately, there are a few ways to dial back your Starbucks budget and still enjoy that white chocolate mocha you love so much. Here's how.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8