25+ Early Memorial Day Deals and Discounts
Memorial Day deals and discounts are here, even before the long weekend begins. Find bargains on dozens of items from Amazon, Costco, Best Buy, Target and more.
Memorial Day is just around the corner. Ahead of the upcoming three-day weekend, many big brands and retailers are offering deals and discounts on a variety of great products.
Memorial Day itself is on Monday, May 27th. It's a federal holiday to honor the people who died while serving in the U.S. military. But the three-day holiday weekend has become a time for friends and family to get together and watch movies, barbecue or just relax. For some people, it symbolically represents the start of summer.
Memorial Day weekend is also a great time to snag “too-good-to-be-true” deals — some up to 80% off — on patio furniture, laptops, TVs, pizza ovens and more.
We put together a list of 25+ great early deals to get you started ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Amazon
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. Was $164.79. Save 24%. Now $124.79.
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation). Was $599. Take 33% off. Now $399.
- VEVOR Office Adjustable Desk Chair. Was $186.67. Save 16%. Now $156.83.
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. Was $149.99. Save 20%. Now $119.99.
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver. Was $239. Save 42%. Now $139.
Costco
- OVE Decors Sienna Oval Daybed. Was $1299.99. Save $300. Now $999.99.
- LG gram 16" Intel Evo Platform TouchScreen Laptop. Was $999.99. Save $250. Now $749.99.
- Dyson Purifier Cool TP7C Purifying Tower Fan. Was $579.99. Save $180. Now $399.99.
- Gorilla Playset. Was $1499.99. Save $400. Now $1099.99.
- Kirkland Signature Pet Bed. Was $49.99. Save $10. Now $39.99.
Walmart
- Midea Portable Air Conditioner. Was $360. Save $162. Now $198.00
- Tripcomp 3 Piece Luggage Set. Was $399.99. Save $310. Now $89.99
- PowerSmart Gas Lawn Mower. Was $459.99. Save $121.10. Now $338.89.
- Slsy Folding Lounge Chair for Pool or Patio Sunbathing. Was $135. Save $46.68. Now $88.32
- Hearth & Harbor Reversible Cooling Pillow (2-pack). Was $226. Save $173.01. Now $52.99.
Target
- Yaheetech Folding Adirondack Garden Chair. Was $102.99. Save 33%. Now $68.99.
- Rosy Soil Potting Soil. Was $19.99. Save 10%. Now $17.99.
- Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller. Was $39.99. Now $29.99 with deals and Target Circle.
- Greenworks POWERALL 21" Self-Propelled Mower. Was $382.99. Save 10%. Now $344.69.
- Ray Padula InfiniFlo 100ft Garden Hose. Was $36.99. Save 30%. Now $25.89.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Spin to win. From 5% to 17% off your entire order. Or, get $30 off dozens of items.
- 36 Piece Flat Top Griddle Accessories. Was $39.42. Now $37.06.
- Grillfest Pizza Oven 12" & 13" sizes. Was $78.82. Save 25%. Now $59.39
Best Buy
- Save up to $200 on select Apple MacBooks
- 2nd generation Apple AirPods. Was $129.99. Now $79.99
- LG - 65" Class G3 Series OLED Smart webOS TV. Was $2599.99. Now $2299.99
And oh, so much more.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
