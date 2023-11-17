Score a Free iPhone with Chase Credit Card Rewards Points

Are you craving a free iPhone, MacBook, iMac or AirPods? If you have a stash of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, you can purchase select Apple products using your points with an added value boost. This limited-time offer expires on November 30, 2023, while supplies last.

So, is the iPhone genuinely free? Technically, no, because you had to pay an annual fee for your Chase Sapphire Preferred® ($99) or Sapphire Reserve® credit card ($550). Still, this is as close to free as you may get, especially if you snagged a sweet sign-up bonus on your card.

How to score a free iPhone

Here's how the program works.

Chase's Ultimate Rewards points are typically worth one cent each for cash back. So, if you wanted to buy an iPhone worth $999 (not through the rewards program), you could redeem 99,000 points and then use that $999 cash redemption to purchase your phone.

If you are a Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder, your Ultimate Rewards points are worth an additional 50% under the promotion. So, for example, instead of "buying" a $999 iPhone for 99,000 points, you could get that phone for 66,000 points.

If you are a Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholder or a Chase Ink Preferred or Chase Ink Plus Business cardholder, your Ultimate Rewards points are worth an additional 25%. So, a $999 iPhone would only require 79,920 points instead of 99,000 points.

Log in to the Ultimate Rewards portal through Chase's app or website to participate in this promotion. Click on the "benefits & travel" icon, and then under "more," find the Apple® Ultimate Rewards Store®. Select the product you wish to purchase, ensuring you have sufficient points in your account, and finalize the transaction.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Apple iPhone: Points needed to purchase, by card iPhone Model Base Price (USD) Sapphire Reserve (50% Boost) Sapphire Preferred (25% Boost)* iPhone 15 Pro $999 66,600 79,920 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199 79,933 95,920 iPhone 15 $829 55,267 66,320 iPhone 15 Plus $929 61,933 74,320 iPhone 14 $729 48,600 58,329 iPhone 14 Plus $829 55,267 66,320 iPhone 13 $629+ 41,933+ 50,320+ iPhone SE $429+ 28,600+ 34,320+

Source: Chase Bank, The Points Guy. Not all participating cards are listed. *Chase Ink Business Preferred and Chase Ink Business Plus cardholders are also eligible for the 25% boost.

Several other Chase cards participate in this promotion but provide only a 10% boost. These cards include the Ink Business Cash card, the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited card and the Chase Freedom Flex card, according to The Points Guy.

Other Apple products

The program extends beyond the iPhone to AirPods, iMacs and other popular Apple products. The table below lists some examples. To see the full list of products, log in to the Ultimate Rewards portal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Other Apple Products: Points needed to purchase Apple Product Price Sapphire Reserve (50% Boost) Sapphire Preferred (25% Boost)* AirPods Pro 2nd Gen $249 16,600 19,920 AirPods 3rd Gen $169+ 11,267 13,520 Apple Watch Series 9 $399+ 26,600 31,920 Apple Watch SE $249+ 16,600+ 19,920+ MacBook Air M1 Chip $999 66,600 79,920 MacBook Air M2 15" $1,299 86,600 103,920 MacBook Pro 14" $1,599 106,600 127,920 iMac 24" $1,299+ 86,600+ 103,920+ iPad Pro $799 53,267 63,920+ Apple HomePod $299 19,933 23,920

Source: Chase Bank, The Points Guy. Not all participating cards are listed. *Chase Ink Business Preferred and Chase Ink Business Plus cardholders are also eligible for the 25% boost.

Is this really a good deal?

The only downside of this promotion is that you might be able to get more for your Ultimate Rewards points in other ways. For example, when you transfer your points to a partner airline or hotel loyalty program, you may get more than the 1.5 or 1.25 cents offered in this promotion. Some transfers will deliver over two cents per point, according to Bankrate. If you have a big trip coming up, you might pass on this promotion.

On the other hand, if you have accrued a lot of Ultimate Rewards points and don't plan to travel, this may be a great opportunity to spend your points on a tech gift for you or your family.