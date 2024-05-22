Target Stock Sinks on Q1 Earnings Miss: What To Know

Target stock slumped after the retailer's earnings and revenue were hit by a tough consumer spending environment. Here's what you need to know.

Joey Solitro
By
published

Target (TGT) stock took a nosedive Wednesday after the discount retailer's first-quarter earnings came up short of expectations amid a tough consumer spending environment. 

In the three months ended May 4, Target's sales decreased 3.2% year-over-year to $24.5 billion, driven by weak sales in its discretionary categories. Its earnings per share (EPS) declined 1% from the year prior to $2.03.

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

