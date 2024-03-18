Target Limits Self-Checkout To 10 Items

Target has begun to limit the number of items you can take through the self-check lane to 10, the latest in a string of policy changes this year at the retail giant.

The self-checkout limit, which began yesterday (March 17) at nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, followed a pilot project at about 200 stores last fall that sped up the checkout process, Target said.

"By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too.," Target said in a statement.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

The move, which follows announced plans for a series of new launches, is the retailer's latest attempt to appeal to both returning and new customers, as shopping habits shift and evolve in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. While shoppers are going back into stores, they are more value-conscious than they were before, and are still keenly interested in scoring deals.

Earlier this month, Target said it would expand its loyalty program on April 7 to include a $99 annual membership plan, called Target Circle 360.

You can get the membership plan for a $49 introductory rate for the first year, however, if you enroll after the launch by May 18 and have a Target Circle Card (credit, debit and reloadable) saved to your target account, Target said. The plan offers same-day delivery in under an hour for orders over $35; free two-day shipping; and an extra 30 days to return items.

The 360 plan is in addition to Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join membership, as well as its Target Circle Card (previously known as Target RedCard), which offers perks including free two-day shipping on eligible items.

Target's other launches include two new brand introductions: dealworthy and Gigglescape. The dealworthy brand offers various items starting under $1 with most items under $10. It launched in February but will continue a roll out through 2024 and into early 2025. Gigglescape, which be rolled out this year and beyond, is a new toy brand that includes plush, books, toys and games.

For more information about Target loyalty programs, visit its dedicated site.