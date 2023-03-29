Stock Market Today: Tech, Bank Stocks Lead Markets Higher

Stocks closed higher Wednesday as growth-oriented names outperformed. Micron Technology (MU (opens in new tab)) was one of the day's biggest gainers after the memory chipmaker reported earnings and its CEO gave an upbeat outlook for the semiconductor market. Bank stocks helped boost markets, too, as Wall Street cheered news of UBS Group's (UBS (opens in new tab), +4.3%) C-suite shake-up.

Taking a closer look at Micron, the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that were a far cry from last year's results. MU recorded a $2.3 billion loss for the three-month period vs a year-ago profit of $2.14 per share. Revenue slumped 53% to $3.7 billion.

However, the company guided for higher-than-expected current-quarter results. Additionally, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said during the earnings call that he sees a "gradually improving supply/demand balance in the months ahead." MU shares rose 7.2% on the day, lifting fellow semiconductor stocks including Intel (INTC (opens in new tab), +7.6%) and Nvidia (NVDA (opens in new tab), +2.2%).

Financial stocks were another pocket of strength today. Propping up the sector was news that UBS Group has brought back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to help guide the company following its takeover of rival Credit Suisse (CS (opens in new tab), +2.8%). Ermotti formerly served as chief executive at UBS from 2011-2020, and he's credited with helping the company find its footing after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Also moving higher was Lululemon Athletica (LULU (opens in new tab)), which popped 12.7% after earnings. The athleisure apparel maker reported higher-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 94 cents per share on inline revenue of $2.8 billion. LULU also gave an upbeat revenue outlook for its new fiscal year.

At the close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 1.8% at 11,926, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.0% higher at 32,717, and the broader S&P 500 had gained 1.4% to 4,027.

The month of March has been one for the history books. Indeed, over the past 30 days investors have had to contend with a Fed that was looking to ramp up the size of interest rate hikes suddenly face the worst banking crisis since the Great Recession – all of which sent government bond yields on a record-setting roller-coaster ride. Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised to end the month higher.

"What we've seen so far this March has been unbelievable in so many ways," writes Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, in a recent blog post (opens in new tab). "In fact, at the start of the month, if someone would have told you all the incredible things that would happen, yet stocks would take it in stride, I'm not sure most of us would ever believe it."