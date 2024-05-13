Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Ahead of PPI, Powell Speech

While the main indexes were relatively quiet Monday, GameStop made a lot of noise as it reclaimed its meme-stock status.

Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks were choppy Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of economic news. In addition to an appearance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, investors will get key inflation updates, starting with tomorrow morning's release of the Producer Price Index.  

Recent hotter-than-expected economic reports have pushed back expectations on the Fed's rate-cut plans. However, last Friday's weak jobs report was just the sort of bad-news-is-good-news data investors were looking for.

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

