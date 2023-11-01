Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise After Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
The central bank did not hike interest rates at its November meeting – a move that was cheered by market participants.
Stocks were cautiously higher in the lead up to this afternoon's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve as investors took in the latest batch of earnings reports and a round of mixed economic data. The main indexes only added to their earlier gains after the central bank, as expected, kept interest rates unchanged.
Ahead of the mid-afternoon Fed news, market participants mulled over an onslaught of earnings reports. Most notable were results from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +9.7%), which disclosed higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue.
And while the company gave soft fourth-quarter revenue guidance, CEO Lisa Su said on the earnings call that AMD's artificial intelligence (AI) chips could result in $400 million in data center graphics processing unit (GPU) revenue in Q4, and exceed $2 billion in 2024.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Late cycle corrections in a few of AMD's peripheral businesses continue to mask a data center story that is gaining momentum – especially in AI," says UBS Global Research analyst Timothy Arcuri. "AMD remains a top idea and we remain Buy."
Paycom Software (PAYC) was another big post-earnings mover, though shares of the tech stock plunged 38.5%. For its third quarter, the online payrolls and human resources software provider reported a bottom-line beat, but revenue of $406.3 million fell short of analysts' estimates. The company also gave lower-than-anticipated fourth-quarter guidance, saying a broader adoption of its Beti payrolls system is creating cannibalization of other services and unscheduled sales.
"In our view, Paycom has become a transition story and there are challenges looming to reinvigorate its top-line growth since a rebound in the hiring market is unlikely to occur anytime soon given the macro and geopolitical uncertainties and the rate-cycle looks to be ending," says Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz, who downgraded PAYC stock to Perform from Outperform (the equivalents of Hold and Buy, respectively).
Private payrolls come in lower than expected
On the economic front, the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell to 46.7 vs economists expectations that it would rise to 49.2. Readings below 50 indicate contraction activity.
Meanwhile, ADP this morning said the U.S. added 113,000 private payrolls in October, below economists estimates for a gain of 130,000. The ADP jobs data is often seen as a precursor to the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls reports, which will be released this Friday. However, last month, ADP data came in much weaker than expected (89k actual vs 150k estimate), while the government's September jobs report blew forecasts out of the water (336k actual vs 170k estimate).
Stocks keep climbing after Fed announcement
In its November policy statement, the Federal Reserve acknowledged that job gains have "moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong" – a shift from its previous statement that said "job gains have slowed in recent months." However, in his subsequent press conference, Fed Chair Powell said there is more work to be done and that the central bank will keep policy restrictive until it is "confident inflation is on a path" to reach its 2% target.
Wall Street's top minds were quick to chime in after the Fed meeting, including Whitney Watson, global co-head and co-chief investment officer of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
While the Fed held steady this time around, "the rise in inflation expectations, owing to higher gas prices, combined with strong economic activity, preserves the prospect of another rate hike," Watson says. "Conversely, a more pronounced economic slowdown caused by the growing impact of higher interest rates might accelerate the timeline for transitioning to rate cuts."
As for the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 33,274, the S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 4,237, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6% to 13,061.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Fed Stands Pat on Interest Rates: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Fed elected to go with a "hawkish pause" on interest rates for a second straight meeting.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
The Fed Skips Interest Rate Hike, Again
The Federal Reserve kept its federal funds rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Monthly Losing Streak
The main indexes ended Tuesday with modest gains but finished October in the red.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Soars 511 Points After McDonald's Earnings
All three indexes notched impressive gains Monday ahead of a jam-packed week on Wall Street.
By Karee Venema Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Disney Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Disney Disney stock, a long-time market laggard, has shed more than $220 billion in value since its all-time high.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Joins Nasdaq in Correction Territory
The Nasdaq managed to hold higher into the close thanks to a strong earnings reaction for mega-cap stock Amazon.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall Again After Sizzling GDP Report, Meta Earnings
The first look at third-quarter GDP came in higher than expected, with consumer spending helping to prop up the economy.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Enters Correction Territory After Alphabet Earnings
Solid results from Microsoft weren't enough to offset substantial post-earnings losses from fellow mega-cap stock Alphabet.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Earnings Boost Stocks, Bitcoin Price Hits New High
Bitcoin rallied to its highest level since May 2022 amid signs that a spot bitcoin ETF could hit the market sooner rather than later.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Stabilize
Stocks started the day in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield topped 5%, but finished well off their session lows.
By Karee Venema Published