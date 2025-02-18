Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain to Start the Short Week
Stocks struggled for direction Tuesday, though Intel made a beeline higher on M&A buzz.
Stocks were choppy to start the holiday-shortened week, bouncing between positive and negative territory throughout Tuesday's session. But the three main benchmarks managed to close in the green, with the S&P 500 notching a new record close.
Thanks to a late burst of buying power, the S&P 500 closed up 0.2% at 6,129, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.07% to 20,041 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.02% to 44,556.
Intel soars on breakup buzz
Intel (INTC) surged 16.1% after a report in The Wall Street Journal hinted at potential deals with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Broadcom (AVGO) that would split the chipmaker in two.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya cautions against getting too excited about a potential breakup of Intel. No parties have made any statements on the speculation, he says, and any possible split "could be time-consuming and complicated."
Arya maintained an Underperform (Sell) rating on INTC due to its "organic risks," which include the lack of an artificial intelligence (AI) pipeline and high competition.
Constellation Brands gets a Buffett boost
Constellation Brands (STZ) was another notable gainer Tuesday, jumping 4.0% on news it was one of the stocks Warren Buffett bought in Q4. According to a 13-F filing released late Friday, Buffett's holding company purchased 5.6 million shares of STZ between October 1 and December 31, though this new stake accounts for just about 0.5% of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio.
Heading into Tuesday's session, the consumer staples stock was down nearly 26% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) for the year to date. But UBS Global Research analyst Peter Grom says this reflects the pricing in of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the California wildfires and Trump tariffs.
Over the long term, Grom sees "solid building blocks" to top- and bottom-line growth. While "some patience may be required," the analyst thinks the risk/reward setup is "skewed nearly 2:1 to the upside."
Other stocks on the move
Nike (NKE) was the best Dow Jones stock on Tuesday, gaining 6.2% after the athletic apparel and footwear maker disclosed a new partnership with Kim Kardashian's Skims.
Meta Platforms (META) slumped 2.8% to snap its 20-day-long winning streak – the lengthiest on record for the Facebook parent.
Medtronic (MDT) fell 7.3% after the medical supplies maker reported lower-than-anticipated fiscal third-quarter revenue.
Fed minutes on tap
In economic news, data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) showed builder sentiment fell 5 points from January to February to 42 – the lowest reading in five months.
"Uncertainty on the tariff front helped push builders' expectations for future sales volume down to the lowest level since December 2023," says Carl Harris, NAHB chairman and a custom home builder from Wichita, Kansas.
Harris adds that incentives could be weakening as a sales tactic "as elevated interest rates reduce the pool of eligible home buyers."
Looking ahead to Wednesday's economic calendar, Wall Street will watch for the mid-afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting. The central bank held rates steady last month and Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that a March rate cut could also be off the table.
BofA Securities economists will be focused on two things in particular: (1) does the Fed believe the rate-cutting cycle is over, and (2) what the central bank is thinking regarding the Trump administration's policy agenda.
During last week's congressional testimony, Fed Chair Powell said that it's not the central bank's "job to make or comment on tariff policy."
Related content
- What Is the Federal Funds Rate?
- Stock Market Holidays in 2025
- How Amazon Stock Became a Member of the 100,000% Return Club
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Social Security Is DOGE's New Target: What You Need to Know
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has set its sights on Social Security. Here is why you shouldn't panic.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Can a Gold IRA or ETF Counter Sticky Inflation in Your Retirement Portfolio?
Gold is soaring. Here's how to add a gold IRA or ETF to your portfolio in order to hedge against inflation and volatility. But retirees should tread carefully.
By Javier Simon Published
-
Can a Gold IRA Counter Sticky Inflation for Retirement?
Gold is soaring. Here's how to add a gold IRA or ETF to your portfolio in order to hedge against inflation and volatility. But retirees should tread carefully.
By Javier Simon Published
-
Why 'Standard' Digital Background Checks Can Be So Unreliable
Missing online data, as well as stringent federal and state privacy rules, make it difficult to discover a prospective employee's or tenant's criminal past.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
What to Do When Your ETF Closes
Not all ETFs succeed. Here's what to look out for and what to do if a fund you own closes.
By Kim Clark Published
-
How Amazon Stock Became a Member of the 100,000% Return Club
Amazon's wide moat is one reason it has generated a 100,000%-plus return for investors over the long haul.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Are You a High-Income Earner? Three Unexpected Reasons to Save More Than You Think You Should
High-income earners sometimes put off saving because they think they have plenty of time and money to do it later. That's not always the case, though.
By Eric Roberge, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Investment Adviser Published
-
How Financial Professionals Can Empower Their Female Clients
These three strategies can help advisers better serve women as they navigate unique financial challenges and build confidence.
By Jake Klima Published
-
Student Visas: Older Americans' Ticket to Living in Europe
Do you envision strolling about Europe, a book in one hand, a glass of wine in the other? You could make that happen by studying there, even if you're older.
By Kim Englehart Published
-
Three Reasons It May Be Time for an Annuity 'Refresh'
Because of higher interest rates, inflation and newer annuity products, you could get a better deal today. Don't wait, though: Interest rates could start falling.
By David S. Corman Published