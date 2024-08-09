Stock Market Today: Stocks End Wild Week With a Win
Palantir Technologies and Sweetgreen were two notable gainers Friday, while Intel continued to fall.
Stocks notched back-to-back wins Friday, with today's upside enough to pare most of the main indexes' weekly deficits incurred from Monday's market meltdown.
Amid a bare economic calendar, single-stock headlines swayed sentiment. Palantir Technologies (PLTR), for instance, continued its impressive climb after Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the data analytics firm's new partnership with Microsoft (MSFT, +0.8%) "game-changing." PLTR stock rose 2.5%, bringing its weekly gain to 21%.
Sweetgreen soars on strong earnings
Sweetgreen (SG) was another stock making waves Friday, surging 33.4% after earnings. The fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads said second-quarter revenue jumped 21% year-over-year to $184.5 million while its quarterly loss narrowed to $14.5 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue and same-store sales guidance.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We're particularly encouraged by positive traffic as initiatives across menu innovation and marketing accelerated trends through Q2 despite industry pressures," says UBS Global Research analyst Dennis Geiger, who maintained a Buy rating on the consumer discretionary stock but raised his price target to $37 from $31. For reference, SG closed today at $35.01.
Intel sinks after Moody's lowers credit outlook
Intel (INTC) plunged after Moody's lowered the chipmaker's unsecured ratings outlook to negative from stable. The firm also downgraded INTC's senior unsecured rating to BAA1 from A3. "The downgrade of the ratings reflects our expectations for Intel's significantly weaker profitability over the next 12 to 18 months," Moody's explained.
Today's 3.8% drop made Intel the worst Dow Jones stock on Friday, though this is nothing new for INTC. Indeed, shares are down more than 35% for the month to date thanks to the company's ugly Q2 earnings report, which included news it has suspended its dividend to cut costs.
"We believe Intel faces a long road to recovery," wrote Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher (Hold) in a post-earnings note. "As it seeks to maintain its aggressive node and product roadmap in client and data center, Intel likely faces an extended period of low- to no-profit quarters even on the planned reduced cost base."
As for the main indexes, the S&P 500 closed Friday up 0.5% at 5,344, the Nasdaq Composite was 0.5% higher at 16,745, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 39,497. All three indexes finished with modest weekly losses.
Inflation data, blue chip earnings on deck
Looking ahead, next week has the potential to be another volatile one for stocks. Indeed, the highly anticipated July Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released Wednesday morning and Wall Street will be watching to see if the recent trend lower in inflation will continue.
"The July CPI report is likely to further the case that inflation is quieting down even if it has not yet returned all the way back to the Fed's target," says Wells Fargo senior economist Sarah House. "We look for headline CPI to have advanced 0.2% in July, which would keep the year-over-year rate steady at more than a three-year low of 3.0%." She expects core CPI to also be up 0.2% month-over-month "amid a rebound in some of the more volatile 'super core' components."
Meanwhile, several blue chips will be featured on the earnings calendar, including Cisco Systems (CSCO, -0.8%). The networking equipment maker made news today amid rumors it is planning another round of layoffs. As for its fiscal Q4 results, Wall Street is expecting more top- and bottom-line weakness.
"The networking market continues to be depressed with the remnants of the supply chain boom and bust still playing out in the calendar year's Q2, the telecom winter persisting, and now the economic backdrop showing slowing signs due to the restrictive Fed policies," says Needham analyst Alex Henderson (Hold).
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
With Mortgage Rates Dipping, Is Now a Good Time to Buy a House?
Stubbornly high prices and interest rates have sidelined would-be homebuyers for months. With mortgage rates easing and the Fed expected to soon start cutting rates, is it a good time to think about getting back into the market?
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
How Strategic IT Investments, Innovation Foster Growth in the Finance Industry
Financial services firms need to embrace the latest technologies to achieve better business outcomes.
By Jabin Geevarghese George Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Recession Fears Ease
Initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, which helped calm fears of a slowing labor market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Klaviyo Stock Spikes After Strong Earnings: What to Know
Klaviyo stock is rallying Thursday after the SaaS firm beat Q2 expectations and boosted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Robinhood Stock Still a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings Beat?
Robinhood stock is higher after the trading platform reported strong Q2 earnings results and analysts have been quick to chime in. Here's what they're saying.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Fuel Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Eli Lilly stock is surging after the pharma giant beat Q2 estimates and lifted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Mightily in Choppy Trading
The major benchmarks couldn't hold on to early gains as selling pressure returned to risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
The Best Value Stocks to Buy
Value stocks can be defined differently depending on who you ask. Here, we look at ways to measure valuation and how you can find the best value stocks.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Disney Reports Streaming Profit, Price Hikes to Come
Walt Disney stock is trading lower despite the entertainment giant's beat-and-raise quarter and announcement of price hikes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
CVS Health Stock Drops After Cutting Profit Forecast Again
CVS Health said pressure in its benefits segment prompted another cut to its full-year forecast. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published