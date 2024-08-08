Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Recession Fears Ease
Initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, which helped calm fears of a slowing labor market.
Stocks jumped out of the gate and stayed there through the close. Today's upside came courtesy of bargain hunters and an encouraging update on the labor market. A round of well-received earnings reports also boosted sentiment.
Market volatility has ramped up over the past week as disappointing economic data reignited recession chatter – and sparked concerns the Federal Reserve waited too long to cut interest rates. Indeed, losses for the main indexes ranged from 5% to 8% between the July 31 and August 7 closes.
Today, though, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8% to 39,446, the S&P 500 rose 2.3% to 5,319, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.9% to 16,660.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
In economic news, data from the Department of Labor showed initial jobless claims fell by 17,000 last week to 233,000, more than economists were expecting.
The July jobs report signaled a notable slowdown in hiring last month, so today's report "helps to calm fears about the health of the labor market," says Skyler Weinand, chief investment officer at Regan Capital. "Just because the labor market is cooling off doesn't mean we're entering into a recession."
Palantir builds on weekly gain
In single-stock news, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) had another strong session, surging 11.3% on news the data analytics firm teamed up with Microsoft (MSFT, +1.1%). The partnership will have the two tech companies selling secure cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the U.S. government.
In its most recent earnings report, Palantir said its government contracts accounted for more than 40% of its total revenue. The print, which was released Monday evening, sent PLTR up 10% in Tuesday's session. And with today's gain, the tech stock is up more than 18% for the week to date.
Weight-loss drugs fuel Q2 beat for Eli Lilly
As for today's earnings news, Eli Lilly (LLY) stock surged 9.5% after the pharmaceutical giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its second quarter, driven by demand for its weight-loss drugs. LLY also raised its full-year forecast.
Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari (Buy) says the company's GLP-1 drugs make LLY a "must-own" stock, and that its next-generation combination treatments "could lead to the greatest period of revenue and earnings-per-share growth in pharma history."
Robinhood, Klaviyo gain after earnings
Elsewhere, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock gained 3.6% after the online brokerage platform reported record quarterly earnings and revenue results for Q2. But that wasn't all.
"There was a lot to like about HOOD's Q2 including a record $13 billion net deposits," says Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev (Outperform, the equivalent of Buy). "Despite already strong momentum, HOOD is still in its early stages of disrupting the brokerage industry and has plenty of runway from here."
Meanwhile, Klaviyo (KVYO) stock soared 33.4% after the software-as-a-service marketing platform disclosed higher-than-expected top- and bottom-line results for its second quarter and raised its full-year forecast.
Klaviyo's "huge beat … reflects strong execution and growth opportunity," says Mizuho Securities analyst Siti Panigrahi (Outperform). "In the current macro environment, we believe KVYO estimates are derisked for 2024 and 2025 and current levels offer an attractive entry point for KVYO shares."
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
- Joey SolitroContributor
-
-
Nearly 3 Billion People Hacked in National Public Data Breach. What You Need to Know
A database of almost 3 billion people's personal information stolen from National Public Data, a background checking company, was for sale on the dark web for $3.5 million.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Nebraska Property Tax Debate Sparks Marijuana and Ammo Tax Bills
Property Tax The Cornhusker State is considering a wide breadth of income to slash property tax bills in half.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Klaviyo Stock Spikes After Strong Earnings: What to Know
Klaviyo stock is rallying Thursday after the SaaS firm beat Q2 expectations and boosted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Robinhood Stock Still a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings Beat?
Robinhood stock is higher after the trading platform reported strong Q2 earnings results and analysts have been quick to chime in. Here's what they're saying.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Fuel Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Eli Lilly stock is surging after the pharma giant beat Q2 estimates and lifted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Mightily in Choppy Trading
The major benchmarks couldn't hold on to early gains as selling pressure returned to risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
The Best Value Stocks to Buy
Value stocks can be defined differently depending on who you ask. Here, we look at ways to measure valuation and how you can find the best value stocks.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Disney Reports Streaming Profit, Price Hikes to Come
Walt Disney stock is trading lower despite the entertainment giant's beat-and-raise quarter and announcement of price hikes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
CVS Health Stock Drops After Cutting Profit Forecast Again
CVS Health said pressure in its benefits segment prompted another cut to its full-year forecast. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Super Micro Is the Next Large Cap to Split Its Stock: What to Know
Super Micro Computer fell short of Q2 earnings estimates and announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Here's what that means for the stock.
By Joey Solitro Published