Is Robinhood Stock Still a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings Beat?
Robinhood stock is higher after the trading platform reported strong Q2 earnings results and analysts have been quick to chime in. Here's what they're saying.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock is higher in Thursday's session after the online brokerage platform reported record strong second-quarter results, beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
In the three months ended June 30, Robinhood said its revenue increased 40.3% year-over-year to $682 million, driven by a 69.4% jump in transaction-based revenues to $327 million. This included a 161% increase in cryptocurrency revenue to $81 million.
HOOD's profitability also improved, with the company reporting earnings per share (EPS) of 21 cents compared with 3 cents in the year-ago period.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"This quarter, we kept up the pace with rapid product launches and a relentless drive to provide top value for our customers," said Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev in a statement. "With Robinhood Gold [the company's paid subscription service] reaching 2 million subscribers, we're witnessing the flywheel accelerate."
The trading platform's results handily topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $643.3 million and earnings of 15 cents per share, according to Reuters.
"I'm encouraged by the progress we're making as a business," said Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick in a statement. "In Q2, we set new quarterly records for revenues and earnings per share as we continue to focus on delivering another year of profitable growth."
Is Robinhood stock a buy, sell or hold?
Robinhood has also shown tremendous growth on the price charts, with shares up nearly 40% for the year to date. And Wall Street is bullish that the financial stock has more room to run.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for HOOD stock is $22.91, representing implied upside of more than 30% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Speaking for the bulls is Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev, who has an Outperform (Buy) rating on Robinhood. "There was a lot to like about HOOD's Q2 including a record $13 billion net deposits," Dolev says, adding that the momentum has continued in July and August.
"In our view, despite already strong momentum, HOOD is still in its early stages of disrupting the Brokerage industry and has plenty of runway from here," he notes.
Separately, Needham analyst John Todaro says that "HOOD is doing everything right in our view from a cost discipline and product initiative standpoint, and we are excited about the Bitstamp and Pluto Capital acquisitions." However, Todara maintained a Hold rating after earnings amid a cautious near-term "outlook for retail investor appetite."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
2024 Tax-Free Weekend in Texas
Tax Holiday What you need to know about tax-free shopping in Texas.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Fuel Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Eli Lilly stock is surging after the pharma giant beat Q2 estimates and lifted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Fuel Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Eli Lilly stock is surging after the pharma giant beat Q2 estimates and lifted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Mightily in Choppy Trading
The major benchmarks couldn't hold on to early gains as selling pressure returned to risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
The Best Value Stocks to Buy
Value stocks can be defined differently depending on who you ask. Here, we look at ways to measure valuation and how you can find the best value stocks.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Disney Reports Streaming Profit, Price Hikes to Come
Walt Disney stock is trading lower despite the entertainment giant's beat-and-raise quarter and announcement of price hikes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
CVS Health Stock Drops After Cutting Profit Forecast Again
CVS Health said pressure in its benefits segment prompted another cut to its full-year forecast. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Super Micro Is the Next Large Cap to Split Its Stock: What to Know
Super Micro Computer fell short of Q2 earnings estimates and announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Here's what that means for the stock.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Lead Big Market Bounce
Solid gains for mega-cap stocks Nvidia and Meta Platforms helped the main indexes rebound Tuesday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
What Google's Antitrust Ruling Means for Alphabet Stock
A federal judge ruled that Alphabet-owned Google holds a monopoly in search and text advertising, but Wall Street isn't worried. Here's what they have to say.
By Joey Solitro Published