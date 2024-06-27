Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Ahead of May PCE Data

Micron Technology, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Levi's were three of Thursday's biggest movers.

closeup of blue stock chart with red and green volume bars and a green moving average
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks were choppy Thursday as investors sifted through a heavy batch of headlines that included an upwardly revised reading on first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and several disappointing corporate earnings reports. But top of mind remained Friday morning's release of a key inflation update.   

There were a number of economic reports released today. In addition to the final reading on Q1 GDP, which was revised to show the economy grew at a 1.4% annual rate vs the previous 1.3% estimate, durable goods orders increased 0.1% from April to May. This was slower than the 0.2% rise seen the month prior.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Topics
S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8