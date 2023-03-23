Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher in Volatile Session
The major indexes spent most of Thursday in rally mode, but selling pressure emerged in afternoon trading.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks pared earlier gains Thursday, but still closed higher in the wake of Wednesday's post-Fed selloff. Investors continued to evaluate yesterday's comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who indicated an end to rate hikes could be near, as well as concerning bank deposit commentary from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
There was nothing particularly unexpected in the Fed's decision to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, nor did Powell's subsequent presser reveal anything that hasn't already been said by the Fed chair and his central bank colleagues – other than suggesting that its rate-hike campaign could end soon. Still, all three major indexes slumped roughly 1.6% each yesterday thanks to significant late-session selling. Some observers pinned the blame on Yellen, who said during congressional testimony that she hadn't discussed anything to do with blanket insurance or guarantees of all deposits.
"Fed Chair Powell started the press conference by noting that the banking system is sound, but Treasury Secretary Yellen put a wrench in that idea," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA (opens in new tab), adding that it "sounds like we are nowhere near having a debate on whether to raise [the] FDIC limit above $250,000."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
But today, the stock market soared early on before turning lower in late-afternoon trading. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.2% at 32,105, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 3,948, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.0% to 11,787.
In single-stock news, Square parent Block (SQ (opens in new tab)) fell 14.8% after noted short seller Hindenburg Research said it is betting against the fintech stock, and accused the company of fraud. Coinbase Global (COIN (opens in new tab)) was another notable decliner, sinking 14.1% after the cryptocurrency exchange platform received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is a letter sent by the SEC to inform a company the regulatory agency has identified possible violations of securities law.
Amazon stock among Wall Street's biggest long-term outperformers
How can investors pick the best stocks to buy? That's an age-old question that if anyone were able to answer would make us all rich. In reality, success in stock trading comes from many things, including education, research and a lot of luck.
Another aspect behind successful investing is time. Don't take it from us, take it from Warren Buffett. "Our favorite holding period is forever," the Oracle of Omaha famously said. We've recently started a series investigating some individual stocks that have produced outstanding returns for investors over the past 20 years. Nvidia and Apple – which happens to be one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks – top the list, as does Netflix.
Most recently, we ran the numbers on Amazon stock. While the e-commerce giant has lost nearly $900 billion in value since its all-time high, it has still created outstanding returns for long-time shareholders.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Federal Electric Bike Tax Credit Would Offer up to $1,500
Lawmakers have proposed a bigger version of an e-bike bill that would provide a tax credit of up to $1,500 on some new electric bikes.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
New Home Surge in 10 Surprising Metros Offers Relief to Frustrated Home Buyers
New home data from Realtor.com shows an unconventional blend of cities leads the U.S. in home construction permits, promising ample future supply.
By Ben Demers • Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Amazon Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Amazon AMZN stock has lost almost $900 billion in value since its all-time high, but bulls say it's only a matter of time before it reclaims its heights.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sink After Latest Fed Rate Hike
The major indexes sold off sharply Wednesday even amid signs the Fed's rate-hike campaign could be nearing an end.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Up Again as Bank, Energy Stocks Outperform
The major indexes closed higher for a second straight day ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated Fed decision.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
9 Best Green Energy Stocks to Buy Now
The future for renewable energy is bright, and these green energy stocks are poised to profit on the growing trend toward sustainability.
By Deborah Yao • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed
Bank headlines dominated another choppy day of trading on Wall Street.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After First Republic Bank Suspends Dividend
The embattled lender's dividend cut was just the latest sign of instability in the banking industry.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally on Credit Suisse, First Republic Bank Rescue News
Reports that major U.S. banks would step in to help First Republic Bank helped stocks swing higher Thursday.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Netflix Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Netflix Netflix stock is down almost 60% from its all-time closing high, but it's still a big-time market beater.
By Dan Burrows • Published