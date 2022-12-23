Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher in Light Trading
Inflation data helped stocks post gains in a quiet session.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks managed to post gains on light volume ahead of the long holiday weekend.
Reassuring data on inflation (opens in new tab) soothed traders' nerves, which have been rattled in December by the Federal Reserve's policy of relentlessly hiking interest rates (opens in new tab). Be that as it may, not many market participants are around at this time of year, which makes it tough to develop takeaways from what the equity benchmarks are doing.
That's especially true this year, given that the stock market will be closed (opens in new tab) Monday in observance of Christmas, which falls on a weekend in 2022.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For the most part, economic data on durable goods and inflation drove Friday's session.
As for the former, the Commerce Department reported that durable goods (opens in new tab) orders plunged 2.1% in November, which was well short of economists’ forecast for a decline of 0.6%. We also saw the release of the Fed's preferred measure of inflation known as the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (opens in new tab) (PCE).
The latest report showed that inflation slowed in November (opens in new tab) to a 5.5% increase in prices vs. the prior month. That was in line with economists' forecasts and represented a slowdown from October's 6.1% monthly rise in prices. Any data that suggests the Fed is succeeding in taming the worst inflation in four decades is generally applauded by the market, which is desperate for the central bank to slow its policy of interest rate hikes (opens in new tab).
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
In less bullish news, the PCE report also showed that consumer spending (opens in new tab) rose just 0.1% in November, which represented a deceleration from October's increase of 0.9%. The figure troubled at least some market participants as it could signal a potential slowdown in consumer spending.
"November’s personal income and expenditure report was close to what markets were expecting, even though consumption was relatively weak in both nominal and real terms," wrote Eugenio J. Alemán, chief economist at Raymond James (opens in new tab). "The report was consistent with the weak retail sales report earlier this month, where we saw a very weak print for the consumption of goods and a relatively strong print for the consumption of services."
At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to finish at 33,203, while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.6% to 3,844. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2% to close at 10,497.
The Best Bear Market ETFs to Buy Now
With just a handful of trading days left in 2022, the stock market is all but certain to log its worst annual performance since 2008. All three major market benchmarks entered bear market (opens in new tab) territory this year, and there's no telling when they'll pull out of it.
But as unpleasant as they may be, bear markets are natural and inevitable – and surviving a bear market (opens in new tab) needn't be all that complicated. Whether we're talking about the best stocks for a bear market (opens in new tab), the best defensive Dow dividend stocks (opens in new tab) or even stocks picked by artificial intelligence (opens in new tab), investors have no shortage of strategies to mitigate the damage.
Most importantly, investors should be diversified, and that's where exchange-traded funds come in. Be sure to check out the best ETFs to battle a bear market (opens in new tab) as you set your allocations for 2023.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Catch-Up Contributions to Retirement Accounts Boosted By SECURE Act 2.0
Americans approaching retirement age can now squirrel away more money in IRAs, 401(k)s, and other retirement accounts.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Dec. 26-30)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall on Higher GDP, Ugly Outlooks
Markets tumbled on ugly earnings and a GDP revision that gives the Fed more room to hike rates.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nike Earnings Light Fire Under Stocks
The athletic footwear and apparel retailer reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, as well as a drop in inventories.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Land a Win on Turnaround Tuesday
Stocks shook off a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to end higher today.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Lower After Disappointing Housing Data
Markets finished lower yet again after data showed a notable decline in homebuilder sentiment.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Holidays in 2023: NYSE, NASDAQ and Wall Street Holidays
Markets When are the stock market holidays? Take a look at which days the NYSE, Nasdaq and bond markets are off in 2023.
By Kyle Woodley • Published
-
Stock Market Trading Hours: What Time Is the Stock Market Open Today?
Markets When does the market open? While it's true the stock market does have regular hours, trading doesn't stop when the major exchanges close.
By Michael DeSenne • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Economic Data, Hawkish Fed Drag Stocks Lower Again
The major market indexes finished off their session lows, but still notched back-to-back weekly losses.
By Karee Venema • Published