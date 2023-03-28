Stock Market Today: Stock Market Struggles While Alibaba Shines

Stocks struggled to find direction Tuesday as investors took in several economic reports – including data that showed another drop in home prices.

Tech and communication services stocks were two of the biggest decliners today as Treasury yields rose, while energy and industrial stocks were the leaders.

On the economic front, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index showed that home prices were down 0.2% month-over-month in January, marking their seventh straight monthly decline. Year-over-year, home prices were up 3.8%, a notable slowdown from the 5.6% increase seen in December.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board said that despite the turmoil in the banking industry – including the failure of Silicon Valley Bank – its consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 in March from February's revised 103.4 reading.

"While consumers feel a bit more confident about what's ahead, they are slightly less optimistic about the current landscape," the report states (opens in new tab). Uncertainty over jobs is on the rise, while the "latest results also reveal that their expectations of inflation over the next 12 months remains elevated – at 6.3 percent. Overall purchasing plans for appliances continued to soften while automobile purchases saw a slight increase."

In single-stock news, Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA (opens in new tab)) spiked 14.3% after the Chinese conglomerate said it is splitting into six separate units, including Digital Media and Entertainment, Taobao Tmall Commerce, and Cloud Intelligence. The divisions will each be able to raise funding and undergo an initial public offering (IPO), which will help "unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness," the company said. The one exception is the Taobao Tmall Commerce group, which will remain wholly owned by BABA.

As for the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 32,394, the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 3,971, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% to 11,716.

