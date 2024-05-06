Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Semiconductor Stocks Soar
The main indexes closed higher Monday after a bull call on Micron boosted several large-cap chipmakers.
Stocks started the week on a positive note, with the main benchmarks building on last week's strong gains.
Amid a relatively bare economic calendar, market participants sifted through several single-stock headlines – including memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) being named a top pick among semiconductor stocks.
At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% at 38,852, the S&P 500 was 1.0% higher at 5,180, and the Nasdaq Composite had gained 1.2% to 16,349.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The main indexes finished last week with gains ranging from 0.6% to 1.4% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said more rate hikes are "unlikely" and the April jobs report pointed to easing wage pressures.
Today's economic news was fairly light, with speeches from a pair of central bank officials being the only events. Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin was one of those speakers.
Speaking at the Columbia Rotary Club in Columbia, South Carolina, Barkin expressed optimism that inflation will eventually come back down to the central bank's 2% target. For now though, the "recent data whiplash has only confirmed the value of the Fed being deliberate," he said.
Buffett & Co. cut Apple stake
While interest rates and inflation were a low hum on Wall Street today, the headlines coming from Saturday's annual Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, +1.0%) shareholder meeting caused a loud stir.
Notably, the holding company cut its stake in Apple by 13%, to 790 million shares from 905 million at the end of 2023. However, as Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire explained, the move was made because of expectations that "current fiscal policies" are "likely" to cause corporate taxes to go up.
As for his take on the iPhone maker, Buffett said he still thinks Apple is a solid business and investment. AAPL shares fell 0.9% today.
Micron pops after being named a top pick
Outside of Omaha, single-stock news centered on Tyson Foods (TSN, -5.7%) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE, -9.7%), which both tumbled after earnings.
Meanwhile, Micron jumped 4.7% after Baird analyst Tristan Gerra upgraded the memory chipmaker to Outperform (Buy) and said it's a top pick among semis. The analyst sees "meaningful upside ahead" for MU, with "incrementally positive trends" unfolding in dynamic-random access memory (DRAM).
This created a halo effect for several large-cap semiconductor stocks, including Super Micro Computer (SMCI, +6.1%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +3.4%).
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Having Enough Money for Retirement Still a Top Concern, But Moods Are Changing
A new Gallup poll shows Americans are still concerned about having enough money for retirement, but there are some changes from last year.
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Warren Buffett Adores Apple as Much as Ever
Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake because taxes are "likely" to go up "later."
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Having Enough Money for Retirement Still a Top Concern, But Moods Are Changing
A new Gallup poll shows Americans are still concerned about having enough money for retirement, but there are some changes from last year.
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Warren Buffett Adores Apple as Much as Ever
Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake because taxes are "likely" to go up "later."
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now (Under $10)
If you're willing to take on the risk of owning cheap stocks, these five picks are all priced under $10.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
What Is a Debt-To-Equity Ratio and How Can Investors Use It?
A debt-to-equity ratio is a way to measure how solid a company's financial position is. Here, we take a closer look at what it is and how investors can use it.
By Coryanne Hicks Published
-
How To Use Beta in Investing
Beta is one way to measure a stock's historical volatility. Here's how it works.
By Coryanne Hicks Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar on Apple Buyback News, Jobs Data
The main indexes rallied hard to end the week thanks to Apple's $110 billion stock repurchase plan and a big April payrolls miss.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Jobs Growth Slows in April: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Slower jobs growth and easing wage pressures are good news for rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle Ahead of Apple Earnings, Jobs Report
The Nasdaq outperformed in a strong day for stocks thanks to Qualcomm's post-earnings pop.
By Karee Venema Published