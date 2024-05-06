Final EV Tax Credit Rules Don’t Change Much for Consumers

Treasury and IRS have finalized regulations for the up to $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.

image of the word treasury on the US Treasury Department building
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelley R. Taylor
By Kelley R. Taylor
last updated

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS unveiled the final rules for the federal electric vehicle tax credit, a key step in the Biden administration’s plan to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The regulations, released May 3, are seen by some as a balance between incentivizing EV adoption and safeguarding against perceived threats from Chinese imports. 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted the administration's commitment to fostering domestic manufacturing and energy security in a statement regarding the final rules. Since President Biden's election, over $173 billion in private-sector investment has been announced across the U.S. clean vehicle and battery supply chain. Yellen says this reflects the positive impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), massive climate and energy legislation passed a couple of years ago.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kelley R. Taylor
Kelley R. Taylor
Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8