Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats After Nike Earnings

A strong week for stocks ended on a quiet note Friday. The main market indexes have carved out solid gains – and new record highs – this week thanks to the Federal Reserve's relatively dovish rate-cut outlook, but today's price action was more subdued.

At the end of today's trading, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 16,428 – a new record close. The S&P 500 (-0.1% at 5,234) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.8% at 39,475), on the other hand, retreated from Thursday's record highs, on weakness in Nike (NKE) shares.

Indeed, the blue chip stock slid 6.9% to settle at its lowest point since September following the athletic apparel and footwear maker's earnings report. While Nike beat on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal third quarter, sales in China and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) fell short of what analysts were expecting. Additionally, the company gave disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year guidance.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

"While we continue to appreciate the brand dominance of Nike and secular tailwinds for health and wellness and casual lifestyles, we believe macroeconomic headwinds in the U.S. and China and ongoing pressure in the wholesale channel could temper NKE's growth," says Jefferies analyst Randal Konik.

Konik has a Hold rating on the Dow Jones stock , but much of the Street is more bullish toward Nike. Of the 39 analysts covering NKE surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence , 15 say it's a Strong Buy, nine have it at Buy, 12 call it a Hold and three say it's a Sell or Strong Sell. This works out to a consensus Buy recommendation.

FedEx pops on earnings beat, buyback news

FedEx (FDX) was another big post-earnings mover, with shares surging 7.4% after the logistics giant unveiled its fiscal third-quarter results. FDX reported higher-than-anticipated earnings and revenue for the three-month period and narrowed its full-year earnings per share guidance. The company also said its board of directors approved a new $5 billion stock buyback plan.

Results "benefitted from lower variable compensation," says BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun, adding that "FDX continued to demonstrate solid momentum in terms of cost reduction successfully mitigating an ongoing soft macro environment."

PCE, Powell on tap in short trading week

Despite today's mixed finish for the main indexes, all three ended the week with gains ranging from 2% to 3%. This positive price action was sparked by Wednesday's release of the Fed's "dot plot," which showed most central bank officials still anticipate three quarter-point cuts to the federal funds rate this year despite sticky inflation .

Another inflation update is on next week's economic calendar , with the Friday morning release of the February Personal Consumption and Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which tracks consumer spending. Note that this is also a stock market holiday in observance of Good Friday. Nevertheless, investors will be keen to interpret the inflation data, as well as to tune into a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later that morning.