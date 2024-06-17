Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 188 Points To Start the Short Week

A big rally in tech stocks helped the main indexes start the holiday-shortened week on a strong note.

blue financial ticker board and arrows going up with white moving average
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stocks opened lower Monday but the main indexes found their footing by lunchtime and rallied into the close. Technology stocks helped lead the charge, with Autodesk (ADSK) surging on activist investor news. The software maker was hardly the day's only big gainer, though, with several semiconductor stocks notching significant wins.  

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% at 38,778 and the S&P 500 was 0.8% higher at 5,473. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, gaining 1.0% to 17,857 as several large- and mega-cap stocks popped.

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

