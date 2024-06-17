Autodesk Stock Rises After Starboard Value Takes a Stake
Starboard Value revealed a large stake in Autodesk and the activist investor is pushing for changes. Here's what you need to know.
Autodesk (ADSK) stock jumped more than 4% at the start of trading Monday after a report in The Wall Street Journal indicated activist investor Starboard Value has built an estimated $500 million stake in the global software firm.
Starboard's concerns are centered around Autodesk's operations, corporate governance and how the company handled a recent accounting probe, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. Starboard thinks Autodesk should improve its margins and make changes to its board of directors and it recently met with ADSK management to discuss these issues.
As part of its activist investing push, Starboard is also weighing legal action to reopen Autodesk's director-nomination window and to delay the company's annual shareholder meeting, which is currently scheduled for July 16, The Wall Street Journal report indicated.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We are confident in our strategic direction, significant margin opportunity, and our corporate governance," an Autodesk spokesperson said, according to the WSJ, adding that it welcomes constructive feedback from shareholders.
Autodesk stock has a market cap of about $51 billion at the time of this writing, so Starboard’s estimated $500 million stake would be roughly 1% of the company. While it's a large amount of money, it still does not make Starboard a top 10 stakeholder in Autodesk. Currently, The Vanguard Group and BlackRock are the largest stakeholders, owning roughly 9% and 8.5% of the company, respectively.
Is Autodesk stock a buy, sell or hold?
Even though the tech stock has drastically underperformed the broad market this year, down 2.6% for the year to date vs the S&P 500's nearly 14% gain, analysts are bullish.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for ADSK stock is $270.20, representing implied upside of more than 14% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Oppenheimer is one of the bullish outfits on ADSK stock with an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and a $275 price target.
"We expect Autodesk to deliver durable high-teens to low-20% earnings growth powered by double-digit revenue growth, and consistent margin expansion in the mid to long term," Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong wrote in a June 12 note. "We also believe Autodesk is well positioned to capitalize on the digitization of the construction market, which remains a significantly large ($12 billion total addressable market) analog end-market."
Oppenheimer's $275 price target represents implied upside of over 16% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Here's Why Best Buy Stock Could Rally Another 17%
Best Buy stock could continue to rally thanks to several positive catalysts and a leaner operating model, UBS says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Surgeon General Eyes Social Media Stocks With Warning Label Push
Social media stocks are under pressure after the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Here's Why Best Buy Stock Could Rally Another 17%
Best Buy stock could continue to rally thanks to several positive catalysts and a leaner operating model, UBS says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Surgeon General Eyes Social Media Stocks With Warning Label Push
Social media stocks are under pressure after the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
11 Ways to Grow Your Wealth
Whether you’re taking the first steps to increase your wealth or protecting the assets you’ve accumulated, our advice to grow your wealth will help you flourish.
By the editors of Kiplinger's Personal Finance Published
-
How 4 Ordinary People Invested To Reach Financial Goals
Patience helped these four investors make their portfolios work for them.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Did Fidelity Just Kill Commission-Free Trading?
Fidelity Investments recently announced plans to introduce a $100 "surcharge" on certain ETF trades. Here's what to know.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Retreat From Record Highs as Risk Appetite Wanes
Stocks slump as a geopolitical stress, weaker consumer sentiment weighs on risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Here's Why Dell Stock Could Rally Another 30%
Upside in AI servers, a PC recovery and strong capital return could drive Dell stock higher, BofA says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Dave & Buster's Stock Tanks on Earnings Miss: What To Know
Dave & Buster's stock is plunging after the entertainment and restaurant chain reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published