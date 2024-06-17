Autodesk Stock Rises After Starboard Value Takes a Stake

Starboard Value revealed a large stake in Autodesk and the activist investor is pushing for changes. Here's what you need to know.

Autodesk logo on smartphone with blue and green logo in background also
(Image credit: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Autodesk (ADSK) stock jumped more than 4% at the start of trading Monday after a report in The Wall Street Journal indicated activist investor Starboard Value has built an estimated $500 million stake in the global software firm.

Starboard's concerns are centered around Autodesk's operations, corporate governance and how the company handled a recent accounting probe, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. Starboard thinks Autodesk should improve its margins and make changes to its board of directors and it recently met with ADSK management to discuss these issues.

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

