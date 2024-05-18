Does Activist Investing Work? These Success Stories Say Yes

Activist investors take stakes in companies to boost shareholder value. While not always successful, these five examples show activist investing can work.

Digital rendition of green arrow breaking through wall of white bricks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Will Ashworth
By
published

Ask 10 investment professionals to define "activist investing," and you'll likely get 10 different answers. 

As one example, Olstein Capital Management, a value-oriented investment firm based in Purchase, New York, defines activist investing as "a unique form of value investing targeting companies that have significantly underperformed their peers or the overall market for a considerable period of time."  

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Will Ashworth
Will Ashworth
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Will has written professionally for investment and finance publications in both the U.S. and Canada since 2004. A native of Toronto, Canada, his sole objective is to help people become better and more informed investors. Fascinated by how companies make money, he's a keen student of business history. Married and now living in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he's also got an interest in equity and debt crowdfunding.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8