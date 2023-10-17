Stock Market Today: Spiking Treasury Yields Keep Pressure on Stocks
Stronger-than-expected September retail sales sent government bond yields back toward recent highs.
Stocks were notably lower in early trading Tuesday as investors took in the latest retail sales data and another batch of bank earnings. The main indexes managed to pare most of these losses by the close, though, even as Treasury yields spiked.
Ahead of the opening bell, data from the Census Bureau showed retail sales rose 0.7% from August to September, more than economists were expecting. Excluding auto sales, retail sales were up 0.6%.
"Retail sales defied expectations with a large September gain, putting consumer spending on very strong footing entering into Q4," says Jonathan Millar, senior U.S. economist at Barclays. "The latest print comes on top of a series of stronger-than-expected readings for nearly all major indicators since the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting," Millar adds.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Still, according to CME Group, futures traders are pricing in an 88% chance the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting, slightly higher than the 87% probability from one week ago.
Bank stocks mixed after earnings
On the earnings front, Bank of America (BAC, +2.3%) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK, +3.8%) closed higher after both financial firms reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Dow stock Goldman Sachs (GS), on the other hand, fell 1.6% after earnings. The big bank said Q3 earnings were down 36% year-over-year to $5.47 per share, though this was still more than analysts were anticipating. Revenue of $11.8 billion also beat estimates.
Nvidia sheds $53 billion in market cap
Nvidia (NVDA) was another notable decliner today, with the semiconductor stock slumping 4.7% after the U.S. said it will expand restrictions on sales of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. While shares finished well off their session lows after a company spokesperson said that Nvidia doesn't "expect a near-term meaningful impact" on financial results, today's slide still chopped $53 billion from the trillion-dollar chipmaker's market cap.
Also in single-stock news, VF Corp (VFC) surged 14.0% after The Wall Street Journal indicated activist investor Engaged Capital is building a stake in the North Face parent. The report suggests Engaged wants to help VFC cut unnecessary costs and potentially shake up the board of directors.
It's been a rough stretch for VFC stock, which is down 33% for the year-to-date. Off the price charts, the retailer slashed its dividend in February, though at 7.4%, it remains one of the highest yielding dividend stocks in the S&P 500.
As for the major indexes, the rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite was the worst performer – shedding 0.3% to 13,533 as yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasuries headed back toward levels not seen in nearly two decades. The broader S&P 500 ended marginally lower at 4,373, while the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.04% gain to 33,997.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Congressional Hearing To Be Held Over Social Security Overpayments
A House panel will examine Social Security's attempt to recover overpayments and how the agency can improve its response to beneficiaries.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
Last Chance to Get a World of Hyatt Card Intro Offer Worth $1,725
This World of Hyatt credit card offer expires at 9:00 am EDT on October 19th, so act fast.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb Ahead of Busy Earnings Week, Powell Speech
The main benchmarks opened higher Monday and rallied into the close.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How to Master Index Investing
Index investing allows market participants to use baskets of stocks and bonds to build the best portfolio to meet their goals. Here's how it works.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed as Q3 Earnings Season Kicks Off
The main markets opened higher thanks to solid bank earnings but sentiment fizzled into the close.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After September CPI Report
Thursday's hotter-than-expected inflation update sent Treasury yields spiking and stocks tumbling.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of September CPI Report
A mixed reading on producer prices ramped up anxiety ahead of tomorrow's update on consumer prices.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Advance as Rate-Hike Fears Subside
The major benchmarks posted broad-based gains amid speculation the central bank will hold rates steady at the next Fed Meeting.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After September Jobs Shocker
The main benchmarks finished the day with solid gains even after a much higher-than-expected jobs report.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Chop Ahead of September Jobs Report
The main benchmarks struggled to gain steam Thursday as anxiety builds ahead of tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls report.
By Karee Venema Published