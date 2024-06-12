Oracle Stock Soars on OpenAI, Google Deals, Strong Outlook

Oracle stock is trading higher as the software firm's new AI deals and upbeat outlook offset an earnings miss. Here's what you need to know.

Joey Solitro
By
published

Oracle (ORCL) stock jumped nearly 12% out of the gate Wednesday after the software giant announced artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships with OpenAI and Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, which helped offset a top- and bottom-line miss for its fiscal fourth quarter.

In the three months ended May 31, Oracle's revenue increased 3.3% year-over-year to $14.3 billion, driven by a 9.2% rise in its Cloud Services & License Support segment to $10.2 billion. The company said earnings per share (EPS) declined 2.4% to $1.63 from the year-ago period.



Contributor

