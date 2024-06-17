Here's Why Best Buy Stock Could Rally Another 17%
Best Buy stock could continue to rally thanks to several positive catalysts and a leaner operating model, UBS says. Here's what you need to know.
Best Buy (BBY) stock is doing well on the price charts so far in 2024, up roughly 16% including Monday's jump of nearly 4%. While BBY has already had a great run this year, one Wall Street firm thinks shares can rally another 17% from here.
In a June 17 note, UBS Global Research analyst Michael Lasser upgraded Best Buy stock to Buy from Neutral (equivalent to Hold) and raised his price target on the consumer discretionary stock to a Street-high $106 from $85.
Lasser cites an improvement in housing trends that will drive sales of appliances, a pending electronics replacement cycle, higher levels of product innovation, including artificial intelligence (AI), and growing sales of new categories, including e-bikes and furniture.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Most likely, these factors should all come together to drive a nice recovery in BBY's sales in the back half of 2024 and into 2025," Lasser says. "Plus, it should be evident that BBY's market share tends to flourish at the earlier stages of a product cycle. BBY's restructuring efforts should lead to significant earnings torque as comparisons improve."
The analyst also makes note of Best Buy's high dividend yield, which currently sits at 4.3%, and could provide support should the shares pullback.
"While the stock has had a decent bounce off the bottom, we think there's more to go and increase our price target to $106," Lasser adds.
Many analysts think Best Buy stock is a Buy
UBS is just one of many firms with a bullish view on Best Buy stock. Of the 29 analysts following BBY stock tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, eight say it's a Strong Buy, three call it a Buy, 17 have it at Hold and one says it's a Sell. This works out to a consensus Buy recommendation.
Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski is among those with a Buy rating on the retailer and a $94 price target.
Matuszewski cites four main reasons for his Buy rating, including "a major replacement cycle for laptops" being around the corner, the upcoming debut of AI PCs driving increased interest, and the fact that "consumers are becoming aware that their Windows 10 operating system will lose support next year."
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Surgeon General Eyes Social Media Stocks With Warning Label Push
Social media stocks are under pressure after the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Autodesk Stock Rises After Starboard Value Takes a Stake
Starboard Value revealed a large stake in Autodesk and the activist investor is pushing for changes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Surgeon General Eyes Social Media Stocks With Warning Label Push
Social media stocks are under pressure after the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Autodesk Stock Rises After Starboard Value Takes a Stake
Starboard Value revealed a large stake in Autodesk and the activist investor is pushing for changes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
11 Ways to Grow Your Wealth
Whether you’re taking the first steps to increase your wealth or protecting the assets you’ve accumulated, our advice to grow your wealth will help you flourish.
By the editors of Kiplinger's Personal Finance Published
-
How 4 Ordinary People Invested To Reach Financial Goals
Patience helped these four investors make their portfolios work for them.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Did Fidelity Just Kill Commission-Free Trading?
Fidelity Investments recently announced plans to introduce a $100 "surcharge" on certain ETF trades. Here's what to know.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Retreat From Record Highs as Risk Appetite Wanes
Stocks slump as a geopolitical stress, weaker consumer sentiment weighs on risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Here's Why Dell Stock Could Rally Another 30%
Upside in AI servers, a PC recovery and strong capital return could drive Dell stock higher, BofA says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Dave & Buster's Stock Tanks on Earnings Miss: What To Know
Dave & Buster's stock is plunging after the entertainment and restaurant chain reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published