Surgeon General Eyes Social Media Stocks With Warning Label Push

Social media stocks are under pressure after the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms. Here's what you need to know.

Joey Solitro
By
published

Social media stocks are in focus Monday after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy this morning called for a warning label on social media platforms in an op-ed in the New York Times.

"The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency – and social media has emerged as an important contributor," Murthy said. “Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours. Additionally, nearly half of adolescents say social media makes them feel worse about their bodies."

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

