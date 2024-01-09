2024's Social Media and Smartphone Trends: The Kiplinger Letter
To see the future of social media, look at what apps teens are using. Plus, predictions on smartphone trends.
To help you understand what's happening in social media and mobile technology and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Social media trends
To see the future of social media, look at what apps teens are using most — YouTube dominates. The video-sharing behemoth, owned by Alphabet (aka Google), has many aspects of a social site, including the ability to follow, comment and share, with 93% of 13- to 17-year-olds saying they use the site, per a recent survey by Pew Research.
TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram are also very popular with teens, with 60% or so saying they use the sites. China’s Bytedance owns TikTok, with restrictions or outright bans being mulled by the feds and states. Facebook owner Meta owns Instagram, and its popularity with youngsters has lifted the parent company.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But dominance can be fleeting. Consider how many teens ditched Facebook — 71% of teens reported using Facebook in 2014-15, versus just 33% this year. X, formerly Twitter, is only used by 20% of teens, a bad sign for its future as it grapples with huge debt, rising competition and a relatively small user base.
Mobile hardware
Take note of two smartphone categories that are set to see solid growth this year:
1. Refurbished models
Refurbished will grow as a category as buyers look for cheaper options versus new models. Apple and Samsung will boost efforts to sell more of the devices, that are cleaned up, both the software and hardware. Other top sellers are Back Market, eBay, and Amazon. Better offers for trade-in phones are likely as the competition heats up for inventory.
2. Foldable devices
These phones will steadily climb in sales, though the total share of the overall smartphone market remains tiny. Over half of foldable phone users switch back to a conventional device when choosing to upgrade, a lingering challenge for the technology. But there are exciting new models from Samsung, such as the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 Flip Phone and from Google, with its Pixel Fold, as well as from others.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
What’s Behind the Bitcoin Rally?: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter After tumbling in 2022, there was a Bitcoin rally last year. It doubled in 2023, with other forms of cryptocurrency rising even more.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Earn 5.50% APY on Your Savings in 2024 With This High-Yield Account
This high-yield account offers 5.50% on your savings in 2024, with no additional fees.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Is a New Golden Age of Passenger Rail Dawning? The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter An increased focus on rail travel has ushered in several major new projects.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Tesla's Cybertruck Unlikely to Win Over Traditional Buyers: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Despite the buzz over Tesla's foray into the electric truck market, its Cybertruck suffers from shortcomings that will put off many buyers.
By Jim Patterson Published
-
As Mortgage Rates Rise, Renting Is Now Cheaper Than Buying for Many: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter A jump in mortgage rates has caused housing affordability to slump and priced many first-time home buyers out of the market.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Sector Faces Financial and Regulatory Challenges: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter BNPL companies are facing the challenges of high costs, tightening financial conditions and regulatory scrutiny.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
More Signs of Belt-Tightening and a Slowing Economy: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Although fewer banks are tightening lending standards, more businesses and households are feeling the squeeze.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
What Is Comprehensive Coverage and What Does It Cover?
insurance This grab bag of coverages can protect you and your vehicle from theft, fire and forces of nature.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Passport Processing Times Speed Up: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The State Department credits an increase in staff and new technology with shrinking processing times.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Five Tax Breaks for Paying Your Student Loan
Tax Letter After a three-year pause, student loan payments have resumed, putting a dent in people's wallets. But there are some tax breaks that can help.
By Joy Taylor Published