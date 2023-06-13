Are Banks Open on Juneteenth?
Juneteenth is almost here, which has many wondering if banks are open on Monday, June 19.
Are banks open on Juneteenth in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are asking just ahead of the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The answer is no, banks are not open on Monday, June 19.
While Juneteenth has been unofficially celebrated for more than two centuries, Congress voted in 2021 to make it the 11th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Many folks will choose to spend the holiday celebrating with family and friends, though others might choose to take a few minutes to take stock of their financial health. Andrew Rosen, president, partner and financial adviser at Diversified, says that "if you want that long and prosperous life, being healthy physically, mentally and financially are probably the holy trinity of your overall health." Given how often people neglect the latter of the three, he came up with a 10-step regimen that can help build financial strength.
Bankers are not the only ones who get to enjoy an extended weekend. For those wondering "is the stock market open on Juneteenth," the answer to that is no. Juneteenth is one of many stock market holidays in 2023. Bond traders also get the day off.
Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.
Bank Holidays 2023
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|January 2
|Monday
|New Year's Day (Observed)
|January 16
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|February 20
|Monday
|President's Day
|May 29
|Monday
|Memorial Day
|June 19
|Monday
|Juneteenth
|July 4
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|September 4
|Monday
|Labor Day
|October 9
|Monday
|Columbus Day
|November 11
|Saturday
|Veterans Day
|November 23
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Day
|December 25
|Monday
|Christmas Day
* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.
