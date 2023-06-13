Is the stock market open on Juneteenth? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed Monday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday. Bond traders will get a long weekend, too, with the bond market also closed on Monday.

The holiday, which is also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and falls on the anniversary of Union Army General Gordon Granger's June 19, 1865, proclamation that Texas was no longer a slave-holding state. Granger's announcement took place two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation that freed Southern slaves.

While Juneteenth has been unofficially celebrated for more than two centuries, Congress voted in 2021 to make it the 11th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill , Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

While the three-day weekend will be a nice break for investors, there are plenty of uncertainties that could create headaches for them when they return. True, the S&P 500 has been soaring this year on strength in a handful of mega-cap tech stocks – and has some folks saying we're in a new bull market (spoiler alert, we're not ). However, Phillip Wool, managing director and head of investment solutions at Rayliant Global Advisors , expects the rally "to be short-lived as the market faces a number of headwinds, including rising interest rates , a potential recession and increased Treasury issuance."

Wool says investors "should be aware of these risks and should consider reducing their exposure to stocks if they are concerned about the market's direction."

Meanwhile, for those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on Juneteenth? The answer to that question is no. Monday, June 19, is one of several bank holidays in 2023, and so banks will also be closed.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2023.

2023 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Jan. 2 New Year's Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 16 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 20 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 6 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 7 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 26 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 29 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 19 Juneteenth National Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, July 3 Monday Before Independence Day Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Tuesday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 9 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 10 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 24 Day After Thanksgiving Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.