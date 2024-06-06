Stock Market Today: Dow Closes Higher as Salesforce Pops
Salesforce was the best Dow Jones stock today on news ValueAct Capital increased its stake in the SaaS firm.
Stocks struggled for direction Thursday as anticipation built ahead of tomorrow's key jobs report. This week's labor market updates have lifted expectations for a September rate cut, making Friday morning's release of the latest payrolls data even more important.
Today, though, weekly jobless claims were in focus. According to the Labor Department, initial claims rose by 8,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 – their highest level in a month and more than economists were expecting.
Investors hope the Federal Reserve will follow in the footsteps of the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank (ECB), which issued their first rate cuts this week. According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, futures traders are not expecting the Fed to make any change to the federal funds rate at its June and July meetings. However, the odds of a September rate cut have risen to 57% from last week's 45% probability.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, is expecting a miss in the monthly jobs report, "with the headline figure arriving at 165,000 alongside wage growth of 0.3% and the unemployment rate ticking up to 4%." However, these figures will likely "bolster rate-reduction projections further," he adds.
Lululemon rallies after earnings; Five Below stumbles
In single-stock news, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock rallied 4.8% after the athletic apparel maker beat top- and bottom-line expectations in its fiscal first quarter and announced a $1 billion increase to its stock buyback program.
"Although the company is experiencing growth deceleration in the Americas, we continue to believe LULU is the top player in apparel retail and expect an acceleration in growth across the Americas and continued success in China (+45% in Q1) and internationally," said CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring, who maintained a Strong Buy rating on the consumer discretionary stock.
Five Below (FIVE) stock was one of the biggest losers Thursday. It fell 10.6% after the discount retailer missed expectations for its fiscal first quarter and slashed its full-year outlook, citing "underperformance in the lower-income demographic."
Elsewhere, Microsoft (MSFT) stock erased earlier losses to close up up 0.1%. The stock was in focus today after a report in The Wall Street Journal said the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether the technology giant structured a recent deal with startup Inflection AI to avoid an antitrust review.
Salesforce leads Dow Jones stocks after ValueAct increases its stake
MSFT was hardly the the best Dow Jones stock today. That honor went to Salesforce (CRM), which rose 2.6% on news ValueAct Capital increased its stake in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm.
According to a regulatory filing released late Wednesday, the activist investor bought an additional 428,000 shares of CRM following the stock's post-earnings tumble. ValueAct now owns 3.9 million CRM shares.
Thanks to CRM stock's gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 38,886. The S&P 500, meanwhile, slipped 0.02% to 5,352, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.09% to 17,173.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
- Joey SolitroContributor
-
-
NYC Congestion Pricing Is On Hold. What It Means For You
The NYC congestion pricing plan is on indefinite hold and will not take effect on June 30, following a U-turn from NY's Governor.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Microsoft AI Startup Deal Investigated by FTC: What To Know
The FTC is questioning whether Microsoft's agreement with Inflection AI was structured to avoid an antitrust review. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Microsoft AI Startup Deal Investigated by FTC: What To Know
The FTC is questioning whether Microsoft's agreement with Inflection AI was structured to avoid an antitrust review. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Five Below Sinks on Lower-Income Shopper Struggles: What To Know
Five Below stock is lower after the discount retailer said "underperformance in the lower-income demographic" is weighing on its financial results.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Lululemon Athletica Pops on Q1 Beat, Stock Buyback Boost
Lululemon stock is higher after the retailer disclosed higher-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and raised its stock buyback plan. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Post Gains on Rising Rate-Cut Hopes
More signs of a cooling labor market boosted bets for a September rate reduction from the Fed.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Dollar Tree Considers Selling Family Dollar: What To Know
Dollar Tree stock fell Wednesday after the dollar-store chain reported earnings and announced a strategic review of its Family Dollar segment.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Soars on Strong AI Demand
Hewlett Packard stock is higher Wednesday after artificial intelligence tailwinds helped boost the tech giant's quarterly results. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
CrowdStrike Stock Pops After Beat-And-Raise Quarter
CrowdStrike stock is higher after the cybersecurity firm beat expectations for its first quarter and issued a strong outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How To Invest in Sectors With These Funds
Good investments don't all look alike. James K. Glassman walks you through sensible strategies for choosing which sectors to zero in on.
By James K. Glassman Published