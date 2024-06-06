Lululemon Athletica Pops on Q1 Beat, Stock Buyback Boost

Lululemon stock is higher after the retailer disclosed higher-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and raised its stock buyback plan. Here's what you need to know.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock is trading higher Thursday after the athletic apparel retailer beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal first quarter and announced a $1 billion increase to its share repurchase program.

In the quarter ended April 28, Lululemon said its net revenue increased 10.4% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, driven by a 35% rise in international net revenues. Additionally, LULU disclosed n 11.4% jump in earnings to $2.54 per share. 

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

