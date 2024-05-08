Stock Market Today: Dow Brings Daily Win Streak to Six
The 30-stock index is on its longest winning streak of the year.
It was a rinse-and-repeat day for the main indexes, which failed to make any big moves following their recent run higher. And once again, a light economic calendar had market participants skimming through single-stock news for possible catalysts.
On the earnings front, ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) were in focus following their respective first-quarter results.
UBER shares tumbled 5.7% after the company reported an unexpected loss and bookings miss. LYFT, on the other hand, surged 7.1% after its higher-than-anticipated results.
Reddit's revenue soars in Q1 results
Reddit (RDDT) was another notable post-earnings mover in the company's first quarterly event since going public in mid-March.
The social media platform said Q1 revenue surged 48% year-over-year to $243 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) swung to positive $10 million from negative $50.2 million in the year-ago period. The company also disclosed daily active uniques of 82.7 million, a 37% increase over the year-ago period.
Reddit stock was up as much as 16% in Tuesday's after-hours session and finished Wednesday with a 3.9% gain.
Tesla erases $10 billion in market cap on DOJ news
In non-earnings news, Tesla (TSLA) was the worst Magnificent 7 stock today, tumbling 1.8% and erasing $10 billion in market value along the way. Weighing on shares was a Reuters report that indicates the Department of Justice is investigating the electric vehicle maker for potential securities or wire fraud related to its autopilot self-driving system.
Tesla has been put through the wringer this year, but Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky says recent price weakness represents a buying opportunity.
"Despite several (industry and operational) near-term major challenges, we expect Tesla to navigate through these issues and continue as the market leader in EVs, despite increased competition from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)," the analyst notes.
The company is also positioned to benefit from the EV tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act, "as well as from increased semiconductor supplies and moderating raw-material cost inflation," Selesky says.
Choppy price action could continue
As for the main indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 39,056 – its sixth straight daily win, the longest such streak of the year. The S&P 500 (-0.03 point at 5,187) and the Nasdaq Composite (-0.2% at 16,302) closed marginally lower.
The modest price action follows a strong start to May for the main indexes, which are up between 3% and 4% for the month-to-date.
"The recovery rally appears to be in consolidation mode as earnings season tapers off," says Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates. "We may spend the next few days with sideway indexes and all the volatility under the hood in individual names as earnings continue to come in rapidly."
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
Tesla Faces Potential Fraud Probe by the DOJ. Here's Why
The Justice Department is investigating Tesla for potential securities and wire fraud, according to media reports.
By Joey Solitro Published
Uber Earnings Miss Sends Stock Spiraling
Uber Technologies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss, sending shares lower Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Reddit Stock Rises After First Post-IPO Earnings Report
Reddit stock is higher after the company's impressive Q1 results and strong Q2 outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Stock Market Today: Stock Rally Runs Out of Steam
A sharp post-earnings selloff for Walt Disney stock kept a lid on the Dow Tuesday.
By Karee Venema Published
Datadog Earnings Overshadowed By Leadership Shift: What To Know
Datadog stock is down after beating expectations for its first quarter and raising its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Palantir's Growth Story Remains Intact Despite Guidance Miss
Palantir stock is falling after the company's full-year outlook fell short of expectations, but one analyst says you needn't worry. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Disney Stock Dives After Earnings. Here's Why
Walt Disney stock is down Tuesday after the company came up short of revenue expectations for its fiscal second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Semiconductor Stocks Soar
The main indexes closed higher Monday after a bull call on Micron boosted several large-cap chipmakers.
By Karee Venema Published