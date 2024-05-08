Reddit Stock Rises After First Post-IPO Earnings Report

Reddit stock is higher after the company's impressive Q1 results and strong Q2 outlook. Here's what you need to know.

Reddit (RDDT) stock jumped 5% in early trading Wednesday after the social media platform beat top- and bottom-line expectations in its first earnings report as a public company. Shares have since pared a portion of these earlier gains, but are still comfortably higher. 

In the three months ended March 31, Reddit's revenue surged 48.4% year-over-year to $243 million. The top-line results were driven by a 37.1% increase in daily active uniques (DAUq) to 82.7 million and an 8.1% increase in average revenue per user to $2.94. Reddit defines DAUqs as users the company "can identify with a unique identifier who has visited a page on the Reddit website or opened a Reddit application at least once during a 24-hour period."

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

